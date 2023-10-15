Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform

Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform
    Westpac have launched the next expression of their brand platform Together Greater, with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Digitas and Spark Foundry, together as part of the Publicis Groupe Connected Platform model.

    The launch films, OOH and social content feature numerous New Zealanders including Westpac staff aiming for their ‘Greater’ big or small. One 30-second spot is themed homelife, another celebrates how Westpac and Kiwis care, and the third focuses on everyday banking life.

    “Our ambition for this refresh of Westpac’s brand platform is to give more meaning to Together Greater. Westpac has been deeply involved in Aotearoa communities for over 160 years. We felt we needed to express a more real and relevant understanding of what ‘together greater’ means, within a truly New Zealand context, alongside our customers” Suraiya Phillimore-Smith, chief marketing officer at Westpac said.

    “There’s no category with a more diverse range of customers than banking. Basically, it’s everyone from every corner of society. That’s a great excuse to fill a campaign with the people Westpac serves every day. Even better when you’re playing with a human truth such as everyone having desire for some kind of greater, whatever their greater is. It’s a premise we know can provide us a consistent brand point of view for some time” said Steve Cochran, Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi.

    The campaign was directed by Wade Shotter of Finch and stills and shot by Fraser Clements. As part of the Connected Platform community, Spark Foundry is responsible for architecting and planning the media experience and partnership strategy, with Digitas taking the platform into the Westpac digital experience, customer journeys and personalisation.




