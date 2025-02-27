Westpac, BP, Vodafone, Tradie & Lion Announces As New Foxtel Media NRL Sponsors

Foxtel Media has announced new sponsors for its 2025 NRL coverage, including Westpac, BP, Vodafone, Tradie, Complete Home Filtration, Lion and Aussie Broadband.

Meanwhile, Sportsbet, Ford, McDonald’s, KFC, Chemist Warehouse, AAMI, VB, Harvey Norman, Toyota, Red Rooster, CBUS, Rexona, Musashi and Jim Beam are returning for another slice of sporting action.

Exclusive sponsorships this year include Red Rooster as the Thursday Night League’s naming rights partner, while McDonald’s has nabbed the Sunday Ticket naming rights partner slot with hostings across Sunday Nights with Matty Johns programming.

Ford is the Friday Night Footy on Fox naming rights partner and has come on board as a new naming rights partner for Mondays’ NRL360 show, while Chemist Warehouse will take over sponsorship for Sunday Nights with Matty Johns.

This year, naming rights partners receive prominent branding across Fox League studios, with logos, graphic swipes and live verbal callouts throughout the action-packed sporting coverage.

The 2025 NRL season kicks off in Las Vegas on Sunday 2 March. The sponsorship announcement comes after spectacular viewing figures for the 2025 NRL pre-season, with the All Stars match attracting a record-breaking total audience of 295,000 across the Foxtel Group, representing an 11% YoY over increase and an 18% YoY streaming increase across Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports.

Following last year’s hugely successful Las Vegas kick-off, the NRL season will once again start in Sin City, with four new clubs participating in the Opening Round as well as Super League and Women’s International fixtures at Allegiant Stadium. There will also be three special Las Vegas editions of NRL360 and The Matty Johns Show, with sporting legends Shaun Johnson and Kevin Walters joining the Fox League team to provide game-day coverage and analysis.

Martin Medcraf, Director of Sports Sales and Brand Partnerships at Foxtel Media said: “The 2025 season is already off to a spectacular start. Foxtel continues to offer fans the premium footy experience with our commitment to no ad breaks in live play, reduced ad clutter and top-quality programming.

“2025’s season is also the best opportunity yet for our brand partners thanks to our partnership with Commbank iQ. We have over 100 new Character target segments that can be utilised, such as Travel Intenders, Luxury Goods buyers and Foodies. So not only can brands now target new high-value segments on platform, but we can measure the real sales impact of that activity, offering a closed-loop solution from activation to sales. This is provable ROI.”