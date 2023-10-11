Western Sydney Wanderers Kick Start Season With Campaign From Murmur-Group

Western Sydney Wanderers (WSW) has launched its 23/24 Season Launch campaign “Own the West” targeting football fans who live in Sydney’s West, home of the Wanderers.

Delivered by Murmur-Group, the high-impact campaign also taps into the hype resulting from the Women’s World Cup which has led to a resurgence in football interest across the country. Murmur’s remit covered strategy, search, social (organic & paid), outdoor, radio, programmatic video & display, publisher and contra management.

Murmur’s Head of Media, Taz Papoulias said the key goal is to drive awareness and growth amongst new audiences across all age groups shedding a light on both the exceptional entertainment fans’ experience at Wanderers’ games but also the Club’s genuine attitude towards supporting the local community & football development.

“Our approach is very audience-first focussed…we set out to build a strategy worthy of WSW, adding the footie-fever factor to the solution to attract a new legion of fans, while continuing to engage Wanderers devotees, in unexpected and exciting ways” Papoulias said.

The upcoming 2023/24 season launch is planned to be the biggest ever in Wanderers history in terms of football quality for both men’s and women’s teams, plus affiliated programs such as Wanderers Fives, football clinics & community involvement across charities.

“Own the West had to be seen everywhere so we had to reach far beyond the old footie marketing model of “pulsed ticket and stop/start marketing” and is leveraged across a broad selection of channels to achieve an always-on approach” Papoulias continued. “This campaign is not just for season launch and ticketing just before each game, but incorporates an always-on approach constantly reminding fans about the brand via membership drives, corporate hospitality, branding and community involvement, WSW Fives and clinics”.

“Murmur truly understands the connection our brand needs to make with our fan base. Landing an impactful campaign that drives participation, engagement and a strong connection across our Western Sydney heartland is key to the success of the campaign” Mark Jensen, General Manager Operations, Western Sydney Wanderers said.

“Every week our players and passionate members and fans share moments of triumph together, so this campaign will ensure our football community always feel connected to the Wanderers and how we celebrate our unique relationship. We can’t wait to see the results”.

Additional elements included OOH across majority of static train station billboards in the west, radio station partnerships for season launch and also football experience throughout the season, plus ongoing digital and social (paid and organic)

The campaign has started and will run through until end of season in April 2024

View video here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l9Vx8KJQGUZug08h1YZCHOmmRzniUaWI/view?usp=drive_link