Western Sydney University’s AI Integration: A Model for Government & Higher Education

AI is a powerful tool with the transformative potential to enhance all facets of life. At the Genesys Xperience Conference, Sami Beydoun, Team Leader of the Student Services Hub at Western Sydney University, shared insights into the university’s groundbreaking use of AI and how it can benefit both governmental and higher education services.

Western Sydney University serves approximately 48,000 students and 4,000 staff across 11 campuses. Each campus has a student support hub connected to a central contact centre. Before adopting Genesis Cloud, the university’s communication channels were limited, and their previous systems struggled to manage high call volumes. The old system, as Beydoun explained, could barely handle 100 calls without affecting the student experience, while Genesys Cloud now handles up to 500 inquiries seamlessly. This transition has drastically reduced call abandonment rates from 50 per cent to as low as 5-10 per cent.

Utilising AI has enabled Western Sydney University to diversify its communication channels, including voice, email, web chat, SMS, and WhatsApp. This variety ensures that students can choose the most convenient method to engage with support services, enhancing their overall experience. “We needed to enable all these channels to cater to our different segments of students. For instance, WhatsApp is quite significant for our international students,” said Beydoun.

By utilising AI tools for sentiment analytics and topic detection, the university can analyse interactions for positive or negative sentiments, providing actionable insights to improve services. Beydoun highlighted the practical application of these AI tools, such as identifying interactions where students received incorrect information, allowing the team to rectify the issue promptly. “We use sentiment analysis and topic detection, which is quite significant in terms of understanding what our students are experiencing”.

Before Genesis Cloud, the university’s contact centre operations were hampered by multiple disconnected systems, leading to inefficiencies and agent burnout. The new system integrates various functions, saving agents up to 30 minutes per day by reducing the need for constant context switching. This integration has also facilitated better training and professional development for agents, contributing to higher-quality service delivery.

The development of a chatbot as part of the AI suite necessitated a thorough overhaul of the university’s knowledge management practices. This process has led to a more systematic and curated knowledge base, enhancing both chatbot performance and overall service quality. Similarly, AI-driven agent assist tools have improved the relevance and accuracy of information provided during interactions, further streamlining the support process.

The scalability of Genesys Cloud tech has been a game-changer for Western Sydney University. The system’s ability to handle high volumes of calls and interactions without crashing has ensured reliable service delivery, even during peak periods. This reliability extends to various communication channels, including the innovative use of SMS for timely and accessible student support.

Looking ahead, Western Sydney University plans to leverage generative AI to personalise and contextualise student experiences further. By integrating predictive engagement and personalisation targeting features, the university aims to offer even deeper and more tailored support to its diverse student body.

Beydoun emphasised several key learnings from the Genesis Cloud implementation: