Western Sydney Airport Launches Tender For An OOH Partner

The new Western Sydney airport is looking for an out-of-home partner, launching a tender for internal and external digital advertising screens.

WSI CEO Simon Hickey said organisations that completed an extensive registration of interest process have now been invited to tender to deliver OOH digital advertising across WSI’s precinct.

“We’re fast approaching our official opening in late 2026, at which point we’ll begin welcoming up to 10 million annual passengers from all parts of the globe,” Hickey said.

“Airports are a unique environment in which businesses and brands can connect to those passengers in various ways as they travel through the precinct, so this tender is really an exciting opportunity for an OOH operator to seize this moment and deliver innovative advertising to a highly engaged audience.”

There will be around 80 different digital advertising assets across the airport including large format outdoor digital signage and in-terminal advertising screens delivering high potential passenger engagement.

Mr Hickey said today’s announcement follows milestones in recent months for other retail partners to deliver Duty-Free, Travel Essentials and Foreign Exchange services at WSI.

“While construction of Sydney’s new 24-hour airport is very nearly complete, our journey to welcome commercial partners to WSI is building more momentum each day, all of which will help make this airport a destination in its own right for passengers, workers and Western Sydney locals to enjoy world-class shopping, dining and amenities,” he said.

WSI is on track to open for domestic, international and cargo services in late 2026.

The airport is built for growth, with plans in place that will eventually see WSI become Sydney’s biggest international airport, handling more than 80 million annual passengers, which is akin to London’s Heathrow airport today.