Western Power & Wunderman Thompson Perth Unveil “Make The Safe Call” Campaign

With Western Australia’s energy grid evolving and facing new challenges, Western Power and Wunderman Thompson Perth teamed up to keep it in tip-top order with their latest Make the Safe Call campaign.

Because whether it’s work crews laying thousands of kilometres of underground cables, drone pilots inspecting lines, helicopter crews cleaning them – or simply Sue in her gold PJs keeping her distance from an electrical hazard – we all play an essential role in keeping the grid safe and reliable.

Jill Goodwin, manager brand and customer communications at Western Power, said: “We continue to see unexpected electrical emergencies across our network. It’s important we continue to remind the community of what they need to do and the steps they can take to help prevent these hazardous situations.

The safety of our crews and the community underpins everything we do, and we work year-round to continue to maintain a safe and reliable network through programs like undergrounding, helicopter transmission line washing and drone inspections.”

Tim Newton, creative lead at Wunderman Thompson, added: “It took a very talented group of people to bring this brief from strategy through to final production. The result is an unexpectedly fun take on an important safety message that honours the success of our previous Make the Safe Call campaign. It was a pleasure to work alongside Western Power and our production partners to bring it to life.”

The first portion of this integrated campaign launches on TV, OLV, Digital and OOH, introducing us to three eager characters discovering how (and how not) to make the safe call. Further content based on the characters will be launched throughout the year.