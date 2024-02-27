West Australian Ballet Unveils 2024 Season Themed ‘The Discovery’

The ballet takes us away from the everyday – a feeling that inspired the theme for West Australian Ballet’s 2024 Season ‘The Discovery.’

In partnership with VML, West Australian Ballet worked with renowned photographer Jason Capobianco to bring the sensation of the 2024 theme to life.

‘The Discovery’ concept explores how ballet takes audiences someplace else. It can inspire us, show us the unexpected, and make us pause for reflection. To bring this to life in the campaign, mirrors and dynamic colours were used to create reflections of West Australian Ballet’s dancers, letting the viewer into their magical worlds from all angles.

Each pose was crafted to be ‘ballet-perfect,’ meaning that just like a ballet – the shoot was a tight collaboration. VML and The West Australian Ballet design team and photographer Jason Capobianco had to respect and trust each other’s craft and role. This involved shooting the reflections in the camera in a multitude of different ways while also experimenting with how new outfits and camera angles affected the photograph and the dancer alike.

“VML were tasked with a tricky brief and challenging timings for this year’s campaign. Our long partnership, though, meant we were able to collaborate quickly and still create a stunning, pristine theme reflecting the same passion, beauty and inspiration as our performances,” West Australian Ballet’s head of brand, Tarmianne Marshall said.

“The VML team love working on the West Australian Ballet Season creative platform each year, and working alongside Tarmianne and the team as it rolls out across the year is a highlight. Ballet at the Quarry has already been a huge success and we’re looking forward to helping drive brand connection and ticket sales across the year,” said Gavin Bain, VML AUNZ chief consulting officer and Perth managing director.

The Season 2024 ballets are: Metamorphosis: Ballet at the Quarry; La Bayadére: The Temple Dancer; State: Contemporary Vision; Genesis; Romeo & Juliet; and The Sleeping Beauty.