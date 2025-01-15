Wesfarmers Health Taps Houston Group To Launch New Beauty Retailer atomica

Houston Group has partnered with Wesfarmers Health to launch atomica, a new beauty and wellness brand that has opened its first pilot concept store in Sydney.

Houston Group helped develop the name, strategic positioning, customer value proposition (CVP) and brand language. The development of a central strategic idea – ‘Let’s glow Australia’ – lead directly into the CVP: “We are for ALL of you”.

Houston Group said the deliberate play on words indicates the inclusivity of the retail proposition being for all Australians and also for people individually. atomica celebrates both inner-and-outer beauty.

Making sure every customer feels seen and supported to be their best and brightest self is set to be vital to both the brand strategy and in-store experience, according to the Group.

The strategic elements are brought to life through atomica’s brand identity, created to represent freedom and energy. Inspired by human atoms and the “fluidity of beauty”, Houston said the emphasises inclusivity—reflected in the authentic logotype and the ‘a.’ symbol. The brand’s colour palette features hues of maroon and orange, with soft pinks and blues. Coupled with the shape systems, Houston said the design creates a vibrant and unexpected look.

Corrina Brazel, Wesfarmers Health’s head of marketing, said: “We saw an opportunity for an affordable and accessible beauty-focused retail offer that delivers an inspirational in-store experience, featuring coveted international brands and locally-loved Australian brands.

“The store features Glow Advisors and the curation of brands includes Bubble Skincare, INNISFREE, The Ordinary, Milani, e.l.f, wellness brands and the hundreds of others that help our customers glow from the inside out,” concluded Corrina.

Alex Toohey, Houston Group’s ECD, said: “atomica celebrates the uniqueness of each person, while embracing the shared humanity that makes us all beautiful, it is an embodiment of the dynamic energy and limitless potential of every individual”.

atomica branding will be applied across multiple physical and digital channels, for a cohesive experience that stretches from social media through to the store environment itself.

The first pilot store opened in Sydney’s Castle Towers in late 2023, where a former Priceline store was located. This conversion to atomica is the first step in planned expansion to other parts of Australia in 2025.

Credits

Client: Atomica, Wesfarmers Health

Corrina Brazel – Head of Retail Marketing

Sophie Harris – Senior Manager- Brand

Brooke Thomas – Marketing Manager, Campaigns

Agency: Houston Group

Stuart O’Brien – Founder

Alex Toohey – Executive Creative Director

Daye Moffitt – Executive Strategy Director

Michael Thebridge – Head of Copy

Michelle Teh – Design Director

Hamish McRae – Designer

Kyle De Raedt – Group Account Director

Tori Fraser – Account Manager