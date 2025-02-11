“We’re Envisioning A Slam That Never Stops”: How Infosys Aced AI Innovation At The Australian Open & Beyond

Since 2018, Infosys has revolutionised the Australian Open (AO) with cutting-edge technology, enhancing the way fans interact with the tournament. This year, the company took fan engagement to new heights with groundbreaking innovations powered by AI.

Chatting with B&T Sumit Virmani, EVP and global chief marketing officer at Infosys, unpacked how the company uses tech to make tennis more immersive and accessible than ever before.

At the heart of Infosys’ 2025 innovation is AI Commentary, a feature powered by Infosys Topaz, their proprietary generative AI platform. This tool delivers real-time, personalised match narratives. Wherever fans are following the game from, AI Commentary provides a rich and engaging experience.

“Fans can track point-by-point progress audibly or visually, even without access to a live video feed,” explained Virmani. “It uses over 30 parameters to create detailed, automated commentary using Gen AI, ensuring that the sport is accessible to everyone. It complements the existing MatchBeats live match visualisation tool, which provides in-depth, point-by-point data insights, along with a win predictor that helps fans stay engaged with the pulse of the match”.

By integrating AI Commentary into the Infosys Match Center, the Australian Open offers unparalleled accessibility across devices and platforms.

One of the most innovative concepts introduced for AO 2025 is Beyond Tennis, the world’s first Gen AI-powered virtual tennis league. Developed in partnership with Tennis Australia, this year-round league allows fans to engage with fictional players created entirely by AI. These players, customisable down to their skill sets and personalities, compete in immersive, data-driven tournaments designed to mimic real-life gameplay.

Through Beyond Tennis, fans can even select and “manage” virtual tennis stars, determining factors like their training, media strategies and determining their next off-season vacation.

“We’re envisioning a slam that never stops,” Virmani said. “Younger audiences love gamification, and this initiative taps into their interests by blending the worlds of gaming and tennis”.

This bold experiment aims to engage tech-savvy, younger fans who might not be traditional tennis enthusiasts. According to Virmani, Beyond Tennis is more than a game; it’s a platform to reimagine fan interaction with the sport.

Infosys is also redefining the fan experience through the AI Stadium, an immersive virtual reality (VR) innovation. Virmani highlighted the success of the AI Stadium at the AO 2025 Infosys Fan Zone, where over 12,000 fans explored these virtual worlds. “This is about giving fans unprecedented control and creativity in their engagement with the game,” he said. “It’s not just about watching tennis anymore; it’s about experiencing it in your own unique way.”

Fans can customise their tennis environment in virtual reality—imagine playing on the moon or underwater—all through simple voice inputs powered by Infosys’ AI technology.

The next generation has been a key focus for Infosys throughout its partnership with Tennis Australia.. From Beyond Tennis to the Infosys Springboard program, which supports skills through digital learning for young people the company is making strides in breaking barriers.

“The power of technology is becoming universal, enabling fans from all walks of life to connect with tennis,” Virmani noted.

He also emphasised that these initiatives extend beyond the AO, with Infosys using its digital expertise to support education and social causes in local communities.

Looking ahead, Virmani sees these innovations as a glimpse into the future of sports fandom. “The Australian Open has always been a perfect testbed for our ideas,” he said. “With Tennis Australia’s openness to innovation, we’ve been able to push the boundaries of how fans engage with tennis globally.”

“Sports as a platform is embracing a new era, and AI is at the forefront of making it more exciting and immersive for everyone.”

From personalised AI commentary to immersive VR experiences and year-round gamified leagues, Infosys is setting a new standard for how technology can enhance sports.