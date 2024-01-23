WelleCo Partners With W Hotels: Introducing The Iconic Welle Hotel

A union underpinned by luxury and wellness, WelleCo and W Hotels, W Melbourne and W Brisbane, are introducing The Welle Hotel experience, offering consumers across Australia a premium stay inspired by supermodel Elle Macpherson’s very own sleep routine.

The Welle Hotel experience, which is available for consumers to book from 29th January 2024 at W Melbourne and W Brisbane, will enhance the existing luxurious rooms with curated products and tailored experiences, including full-size WelleCo products, 2 x WelleCo Mugs, 2 x Slip Silk Sleep Masks, and a private session with WelleCo formulator and naturopath Dr Simoné Laubscher.

“The W Hotels, W Melbourne and W Brisbane have an entire level dedicated to restoration and rejuvenation, helping you invest in your mind and body whilst away from home, making them the perfect partner for WelleCo,” said WelleCo founder, Elle Macpherson.

The partnership celebrates the launch of WelleCo’s latest ingestible beauty product innovation, The Evening Elixir, a nourishing and transformative hot chocolate.

The Evening Elixir is WelleCo’s first foray into sippable skincare. Think of it as an antioxidant-rich beauty solution that encourages rest and relaxation while boosting collagen formation for the ultimate in healthy glowing skin from within.

Formulated for radiance, The Evening Elixir is an expertly crafted synthesis of magnesium, natural vitamin C and niacin that rests in a feel-good cacao, passionflower, chamomile and lavender blend.

“The Evening Elixir is a critical companion for women on the go and the perfect accompaniment for a stay at W Melbourne,” said Macpherson.

“It’s called beauty sleep for a reason. When we rest, our bodies have time to recharge and adequately repair any damage we’ve done throughout the day – damage that can make us look older and feel less than our best. A restful sleep helps repair and rejuvenate our skin, and The Evening Elixir maximises the benefits to our skin from within”.

Elle is in Australia this January, her first visit home in almost four years. “We’re always creating new ways for our guests to get the most out of their time with us. Partnering with WelleCo opened up an exciting opportunity for us to offer our guests a restorative experience, helping them find balance as they set forward on the new year ahead,” said director of marketing, W Melbourne, Beckie Mitchell.

The Welle Hotel package will be available to book from 29th January 2024, with guest stays available until 2nd March 2024.

The first ten bookings will be gifted complimentary remote consultations with WelleCo formulator and naturopath, Dr Simoné Laubscher, as well as 25% off their next WelleCo order.