Wednesday TV Wrap: Love Boat Sets Sail Onto Choppy Waters With 278,000 Eyeballs

10’s Love Boat premiered last night to 278,000 eyeballs. While ABC’S Question Everything continues to keep up the momentum.

According to OzTAM metro numbers, Nine won Wednesday with 30.2 per cent of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 25.6 per cent, 10 had 17.6 per cent, ABC did 16.7 per cent, and SBS did 8.2 per cent.

In the news and current affairs, Seven’s 6 pm bulletin did 887,000, and rival Nine’s had 785,000. ACA pulled 635,000 – Grimshaw is always thriving and striving.

Nine’s The Block pulled in 750,000 viewers – I need more crying in Bunnings.

The ABC’s 7 pm news did 565,000. 7.30 posted just 504,000 – I really do miss Leigh Sales.

ABC’s Question Everything pulled in 415,000 viewers. Hard Quiz pulled in 549,000 viewers – Who can resist Tom?

Early evening viewers enjoyed Seven’s Home And Away (493,000), Seven’s The Chase (477,000) and Nine’s Hot Seat (332,000).

10’s best were The Project with 306,000 and 10 News First with a neat 258,000.