Wednesday TV Wrap: Kitchen Nightmares’ Debut Gets Cooked By Tom Gleeson’s Hard Quiz

Seven’s Kitchen Nightmares fired up with 459,000 eyeballs. Every night my life is like a low-budget version of Kitchen Nightmares.

Watching Australian kitchen nightmares. This Cafe served a hot dog with melted cheese poured on it. pic.twitter.com/pWV7HRWLM5 — farmers feed you (I'm back) (@NoleftT) October 12, 2022

According to OzTAM metro numbers, Nine won Wednesday with 31.4 per cent of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 27.9 per cent, 10 had 17.6 per cent, ABC did 15.0 per cent, and SBS did 8.5 per cent.

In the news and current affairs, Seven’s 6 pm bulletin did 882,000, and rival Nine’s had 745,000. ACA pulled 565,000 – Will all the shoddy Tradies get together and buy some flowers to say goodbye to Grimshaw?

The ABC’s 7 pm news did 537,000. 7.30 posted 423,000 viewers.

ABC’s Question Everything pulled in 338,000 viewers – Jan Fran is an icon! Hard Quiz pulled in 471,000 viewers – Who can resist Tom?

Early evening viewers enjoyed Seven’s Home And Away (463,000), Seven’s The Chase (478,000) and Nine’s Hot Seat (320,000).

10’s best were The Project with 394,000 and 10 News First with a neat 243,000.