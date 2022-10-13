Wednesday TV Wrap: Kitchen Nightmares’ Debut Gets Cooked By Tom Gleeson’s Hard Quiz
Seven’s Kitchen Nightmares fired up with 459,000 eyeballs. Every night my life is like a low-budget version of Kitchen Nightmares.
Watching Australian kitchen nightmares. This Cafe served a hot dog with melted cheese poured on it. pic.twitter.com/pWV7HRWLM5
— farmers feed you (I'm back) (@NoleftT) October 12, 2022
According to OzTAM metro numbers, Nine won Wednesday with 31.4 per cent of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Seven did 27.9 per cent, 10 had 17.6 per cent, ABC did 15.0 per cent, and SBS did 8.5 per cent.
In the news and current affairs, Seven’s 6 pm bulletin did 882,000, and rival Nine’s had 745,000. ACA pulled 565,000 – Will all the shoddy Tradies get together and buy some flowers to say goodbye to Grimshaw?
The ABC’s 7 pm news did 537,000. 7.30 posted 423,000 viewers.
ABC’s Question Everything pulled in 338,000 viewers – Jan Fran is an icon! Hard Quiz pulled in 471,000 viewers – Who can resist Tom?
Early evening viewers enjoyed Seven’s Home And Away (463,000), Seven’s The Chase (478,000) and Nine’s Hot Seat (320,000).
10’s best were The Project with 394,000 and 10 News First with a neat 243,000.
Latest News
Russel Crowe’s New Movie Poker Face Set To Debut On Stan In November
Stan, Australia’s unrivalled home of original productions has announced the brand new Stan Original Film Poker Face, directed by and starring Academy Award-winner and Australian screen legend Russell Crowe, will premiere on 22 November, only on Stan. Directed by and starring Crowe Poker Face features a whole house of Australian and international stars headlined by Liam […]
Adobe Study: 86% Of Aussies Reject Labels Such As Millennial Or Gen Z
Study finds we're rejecting tags such as Boomer, Millennial or Gen Z. Still happy to take raunchy love god, however.
Women Called To Break Up With Bad Fitting Clothes In Simply Be Campaign Via House 337
New campaign urges women to break-up with ill-fitting clothes. And break-up with matching velvet generally.
Nielsen Appoints Kirsten Riolo as Head of Publishers and Platforms in Australia
Kirsten Riolo has joined Nielsen as head of publishers and platforms. Riolo has more than 25 years of experience with both qualitative and quantitative research across brand, service, product development and media creative evaluation for print, radio, outdoor, online and TV, and will spearhead Nielsen’s push to cement its suite of measurement solutions as the […]
Canva’s Visual Worksuite Goes Gangbusters With 100 million Monthly Active Users
B&T always admires how humble the Canva owners are. If we were that filthy rich, we'd be insufferable arseholes.
DoubleVerify Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Security Management
DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics has announced it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System. ISO 27001 is the most widely recognised international standard for information security management and is a testament to DV’s continued commitment to creating a culture of trust and excellence for […]
ARN’s Melbourne Agency Sales Director Sam Harris Departs
ARN's Melbourne sales director Sam Harris announces his departure. Promises bar top Lambada at leaving bash.
Publicis’ Global CMO Justin Billingsley Departs Immediately
Hate a long, teary goodbye? Then there's no denying the "effective immediately" exit is as quick as it is mysterious.
Are Media Is Giving Away $1 million In Advertising To Organisations Working To Solve Women’s Homelessness
Are Media has announced a major pro bono initiative through the launch of the Change AREgenda Foundation, giving away $1 million in advertising to organisations working to solve women’s homelessness, while pressuring governments to fund more housing. As part of its commitment to advocate for women and create meaningful change, Are Media has already successfully […]
Japan’s Largest TikTok & Youtube Creator Signs With JellySmack
Jellysmack, the global creator company, has signed an exclusive partnership with video creator Junya to edit, optimise, and distribute his videos on Facebook and Snapchat globally. With the partnership, Junya will leverage Jellysmack’s award-winning A.I. technology to reach more fans, build new revenue streams, and expand his brand worldwide. Junya started creating in March 2018 […]
Baz Luhrmann’s New Work For Bombay Sapphire Is Glorious, Cinematic, Existential Nonsense
Often leave a Baz Luhrmann film wondering what all the fuss was about? You'll need a stiff drink after his new gin ad.
The Hot Contenders To Take Over From Carrie Bickmore At The Project
B&T's come up with a list of frontrunners for Carrie's Project gig. Although the backmarkers would be more interesting.
Nine Executive Shuts Down Rumours Carrie Bickmore Is Taking Over Today
Carrie Bickmore forced to wear novelty wig and false moustache in North Sydney as rumours of a move to Nine mount.
Australian Fashion Council Launches Campaign “Down Under In Front” From Creative Agency Fabric
Top to toe in Target with a splash of Vinnies today? Instantly amp up your hautes with this fashioney new spot.
TikTok Reveals Raft of New Ad Tools Coming Next Year
TikTok has revealed a range of new creative and media tools and features coming to Australia to help brands connect with users(lead image: Brett Armstrong, TikTok general manager). At the video-sharing app’s inaugural #ForYouSummit yesterday, the company revealed TikTok Pulse – a first-to-market offering that promises to let brands jump on the latest trending content […]
Adland Veteran Vanessa Starr Named Frontier Australia’s Head Of Client Services
Media and marketing agency Frontier Australia has today announced the appointment of Vanessa Starr (lead image) as its new head of client service. The new role, which comes on the back of a bumper year for the agency with significant client growth, has been created to further strengthen Frontier’s overall client offering. Starr will be […]
Con Frantzeskos Appointed MD Of AJF Partnership
AJF Partnership has today announced changes to its senior leadership team. Con Frantzeskos (lead image), the managing director of digital consultancy PENSO, will immediately step into the role of managing director of AJF. Frantzeskos also continues in his role as Managing Director of PENSO as it continues to grow in Australia and the Middle East. […]
Why Content Is Now King Of All Kings In Search
Work with a slightly obnoxious IT department? Laud over them & their action figures with this content is king news.
Meta Beefs Up Metaverse for Work and Social Life, Launches NBCUniversal Collab
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and leading evangelist of the metaverse, has revealed it is bringing new VR tools and features to work and social media. It also announced a new VR collaboration with NBCUniversal. During its Meta Connect event, the company said that, when its Meta Quest 2 VR headset launched two years […]
Sonic Branding “The Undisputed Key” for Banks & Fintech Targeting Gen Z
amp sound branding, says that sonic branding is “the undisputed key” for banks and fintech companies targeting the next generation of consumers in the fourth edition of its quarterly editorial periodical, amplify. Each edition of the trade publications features data-driven deep dives on specific sectors and their sonic output, with this fourth release targeting the […]
Google Launches Career Certificates to Give Aussies Digital Skills
Google has launched a new Career Certificates initiative to provide Australians with high-demand digital skills with companies including Australia Post, Woolworths Group, and Canva recognising the micro-credential qualifications (lead image: Mel Silva, managing director, Google Australia). The flexible three- to six-month online courses focus on high growth technology areas of IT support, data analytics, project […]
Pamela Anderson Swaps Playboy For Home Renovations In New Foxtel Reality Show
Global icon Pamela Anderson taking a break from Hollywood life and returning to her roots, as she embarks on a massive restoration of her grandmother’s legacy property. Anderson’s passion for design and gift for renovating spaces has inspired her to redevelop the six-acre waterfront property on Vancouver Island, which she purchased from her late grandmother […]
Tuesday TV Wrap: Ray Meagher’s This Is Your Life Books Seven The Night
As last night's This Is Your Life with Ray Meagher proved, never underestimate the purchasing power of the nana set.
Carrie Bickmore Departs The Project After 13 Years, As Rumours Of A Move To ACA Gathers Pace
You'd have to admit, 13 long years working alongside Waleed Aly would take its toll on anybody.
Val Morgan & POPSUGAR Host Empowering Event For Women In Tech
Val Morgan event espouses a tech career for women. Understanding the plot to any of the Matrix films not mandatory.
Yahoo Mail Gets A Helpful Update To Improve Productivity
Yahoo has announced the launch of new features for Yahoo Mail, providing consumers with ‘first-to-market’ experiences for their inbox, to save time and improve productivity. Yahoo Mail’s new updates meet the needs of consumers who are doing more online since the pandemic and want to manage and personalise their inboxes to support their digital lifestyle. […]
“The Future Of Advertising!” Unbelievable 3D Ad Leaves Londoners Utterly Gobsmacked
If you thought the future of advertising was free steak knives or a cola challenge, think again with this top 3D work.
Nestlé Partners With Local Rotary Clubs To Celebrate Australia
Every community has a story to celebrate: Nestlé Professional continues to ‘Celebrate Australia’ with a new limited-edition range. Nestlé Professional partners with local Rotary Clubs for ‘Celebrate Australia’ campaign’s second year, showcasing six new Aussie towns. Iconic Australian brand Milo has joined Nescafé Blend 43 in the second iteration of the ‘Celebrate Australia campaign by […]
“Wrong!” Heidi Klum & Her 18-Year Old Daughter Get Blasted For Joint Lingerie Campaign
This mother-daughter lingerie campaign will either have you in one of two states - heated rage or benign indifference.
Clems Unveils Latest Work For Ford Everest
New Ford ad amps up the 'bloke'. So much so you can almost smell the Old Spice drowning out the BO.
BMF Announces Four New Hires To Bolster The Agency’s Content & Social Offerings
BMF celebrates four fresh-faced new hires. Rest assured it was ALDI bubbles & cabanossi stick leading said celebrations.
The Media Shop & Broadsign Team Up To Fuel Growth
Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, and Australian outdoor media company The Media Shop has announced a partnership that will fuel the growth of TMS’ network of retail signage. TMS is leveraging the Broadsign Platform to streamline ad sales and manage and distribute content across its expanding display network, including IGNITE, a new collection […]
Tourism Australia Teases New Global “Come & Say G’day” Campaign Via M&C Saatchi
Uluru and kangaroos again feature heavily in new tourism ad. Shrimps just thankful they're not in for a fiery end.
Cummins&Partners Enlists Rapper NARDEAN For New Work For Travel Search Engine KAYAK
Got the travel bug? You'll certainly warm to this new work. Unless it's actually just your eczema flaring up again.
“To Have As Much Fun As Possible”: Komo’s Joel Steel On Supporting The B&T Awards
Such is its spiralling price, we're expecting guests to do iceberg lettuce in the toilets at this year's B&T Awards.
Host/Havas Promotes Alyce Gillis To Head Of Strategy
Host/Havas continues its investment in strategy. Whereabouts of office stapler, however, remains concerning mystery.