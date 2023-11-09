Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Takes Entertainment Crown For Seven

It was an entertainment win for Seven last night as quiz show favourite The Chase came out as the most-watched entertainment show of the night.

A total of 487,000 metro viewers watched the quiz show last night. Coming in just behind was the ABC’s Hard Quiz which pulled in a total of 486,000 metro viewers.

Seven News was the most-watched show overall with a total of 873,000 metro viewers signing up to watch.

Despite the wins for Seven, Nine won the night overall with a 27.4 per cent channel share.

Nine

Nine News reached a peak audience share of 757,000 metro viewers. Meanwhile a total of 635,000 metro viewers signed up to watch A Current Affair.

Seven

A total of 24.7 per cent watched Seven last night. Seven News peaked at 873,000 metro views and Home and Away had 460,000 metro views.

Network 10

A total of 447,000 people watched The Amazing Race Australia and 275,000 watched The Project.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 27.4% 24.7% 19.1% 21.1% 7.7%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 873,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 870,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 757,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 732,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 635,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 532,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 487,000 8 HARD QUIZ S5 RPT ABC TV 486,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 484,000 10 HOME AND AWAY Seven Network 460,000