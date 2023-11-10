Thursday TV Ratings: Chase-News Combo Gets Seven Over The Line

Seven blagged bragging rights in last night’s TV numbers thanks mainly to its 6pm news bulletin and afternoon trivia show, The Chase.

As has become the case, Thursday viewing numbers were lacklustre with Seven’s news bulletin the standout performer with 837,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

Seven won the night with 27.1 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine wasn’t far behind with 26.5 per cent. The ABC nabbed third and 18.4 per cent. 10 had to settle for 19.9 per cent and SBS enjoyed rare double figures with 10.1 per cent.

Check out last night’s top 20 shows below: