Thursday TV Ratings: Chase-News Combo Gets Seven Over The Line
Seven blagged bragging rights in last night’s TV numbers thanks mainly to its 6pm news bulletin and afternoon trivia show, The Chase.
As has become the case, Thursday viewing numbers were lacklustre with Seven’s news bulletin the standout performer with 837,000 OzTAM metro viewers.
Seven won the night with 27.1 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine wasn’t far behind with 26.5 per cent. The ABC nabbed third and 18.4 per cent. 10 had to settle for 19.9 per cent and SBS enjoyed rare double figures with 10.1 per cent.
Check out last night’s top 20 shows below:
The Trade Desk Q3 2023 Revenues Up 25% Year-On-Year Despite Challenging Market
The Trade Desk Christmas party punch won't get spiked with any old dodgy ALDI vodka this year following impressive Q3s.
News Corp’s “Sterling” Q1 2024 Earnings Driven By REA Group & Book Publishing
Do you love reading about filthy rich people getting even filthier and richer? Get down and dirty with this News news.
Captify Australia and Spotify Media Mixer To Support Musicians Making a Difference
Captify Australia has joined forces with Spotify and media’s well-known charity partner UnLtd to create the ultimate showcase of the hidden DJ talents in Media – with the inaugural “Media Mixer” all in the name of a great cause. Both Captify and Spotify have a long-standing history of hosting music events for media agencies around […]
Example Partners Launch Steamy Campaign With H2coco To Launch Sustainable Canned Water Brand Thirst Trap
Need to smuggle booze into a festival this summer? This sustainable canned water could be the ticket to a sore head.
Stockland Launches Campaign Honouring “Christmas Makers” Via Havas
In top news for Mariah Carey's royalty cheques & turkey breeders generally, we can officially declare it's Christmas.
Sir Martin’s S4 Capital Issues Profit Warning As Revenues Tank
Sir Martin eyeing McDonald's new $2 menu meals as S4's loot takes a dramatic southwards dive.
Visit Sunshine Coast Promotes $18B Agritourism Sector In New Campaign
Agritourism all set to be a huge new sector. Not that tourists haven't been visiting Nimbin for years, however.
How To Get Your Font Just Right During A Brand Refresh
Find font choices more confusing than the 42-page menu at the local Chinese? Dive in here sans any free prawn crackers.
Poppet Founder Nat Taylor On Six Things She’s Learnt In Six Months Of Business
Nat Taylor chats six learnings from Poppet's conception. It would've been seven if we'd included the hideous curtains.
The Most Anticipated Ad Of 2023 Is Here! The John Lewis Christmas Ad Drops (To Mixed Reviews!)
A Venus Flytrap is the star of this year's John Lewis Christmas ad. With flies everywhere set to boycott the retailer.
Amperity’s Billy Loizou On Why Marketers Need To Break From Tradition This Holiday Season
Here's why marketers need to break with tradition this Christmas. Not that dads everywhere don't need new underpants.
Rasic and Partners Team Up With Australian Native Products
Rasic and Partners has been appointed as the creative, media and production partner for Australian Native Products this week and will be working across the entire brand. Australian Native Products is the world’s largest grower of Lemon Myrtle, supplying the ingredient globally to brands across culinary, skincare, cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, beverages, cleaning, and other […]
“Audiences Can Expect Australian Humour And How That Is VERY Different TO American Humour” – B&T Chats To The Cast Of NCIS SYDNEY!
NCIS Sydney has finally arrived and it's good news for actors with a facial scar, gold tooth or anyone named "Bugsy".
“My Mind Was Blown”: MasterChef Family Expands With Premiere Of Dessert Masters This Sunday
Sweet tooths rejoice! 10's Dessert Masters returns this Sunday to take your insulin levels to worrying new highs.
Kickstart The Weekend For Your Company With B&T’s Friday Quiz
Take B&T's Friday quiz & go into the running for a 100 buck booze voucher! Outrageously cheat? Hell, we encourage it!
Icon Agency Launches Two Annual Scholarships In Partnership with FCF
Young? Enthusiastic? Eyeing a PR career? This new initiative could be for you. Hey, enthusiasm not even a prerequisite.
Clems Embrace The Great North In Alcoholic Ginger Beer Campaign
Do your grandparents tend to be rather inappropriate at Christmas? Best keep them off this new alcoholic ginger beer.
Tassal Launches Expanded Range With Campaign Via Havas
Tassal salmon is an explosion of omega-3 goodness coupled with a dose of horrendous fish breath for the next 24-hours.
WPP Jane Geraghty As Global Chief Client Officer
New York-based Jane Geraghty named WPP's new chief client officer. Undecided on the city's best Reubens, however.
Seven Reports 3% Drop in Earnings For FY23 Despite Ratings Dominance
James Warburton orders all of the exec's BMWs immediately onto the E10 juice as media giant takes revenue hit.
Omnicom Media Group Australia Tops The Latest RECMA Rankings
OMG Australia has announced it has topped the RECMA report measuring agencies overall profile, structure, and capabilities. This follows OMG topping the RECMA billings reports earlier this year. OMG Australia has taken the top spot in the latest RECMA quali-report, which is considered by many the most comprehensive independent review into Agency capabilities across holding […]
QIC Billboard Goes Live With Cutting Edge Smart Tech
Local businesses and national companies will have the opportunity to reach a broader audience and a wider demographic, with QIC unveiling its first-ever large format external digital billboard at Hyperdome Shopping Centre in Brisbane. Set to empower businesses, the billboard is one of the best of its kind ever built in Queensland, providing a powerful […]
New Media.Monks Report is an AI Roadmap for Marketers
Media.Monks has published a report with Salesforce, “Generation AI: The Path to Agile and Empowered Marketing Teams,” outlining a path for marketers to revolutionize their marketing operations with AI. Recognizing that the next generation of marketers will be defined by its ability to put AI into practice, the report walks through the architecture of an […]
Best Of The Best Experiential Producers, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
B&T's counting down adland's 10 best experiential producers. Had it been pizza toppings, anchovies would've won.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Chase Takes Entertainment Crown For Seven
One need only look at these TV numbers to see the enduring appeal of Larry Emdur. He's TV's equivalent of mashed potato.
Jameson Whiskey Channels “Most Interesting Man In The World” But Comes Up Well Short
Too much Jameson can make you mysteriously pine for an ex at 3am. If that's you, best avoid this.
The Works Creates “The Unseen Machine” – Then Destroys It
Does your office have lively debates over AI? You should enjoy this. "Who drank all the milk?" we can't help you with.
Hilton Ditches Traditional CVs With TikTok #HireMeHilton Campaign Via History Will Be Kind
First it was dancing, now it’s a new hunting ground for jobs - #HiremeHilton encourages Aussies to ditch CVs for TikTok videos to land their dream hospitality gig
“Merry Ham-Mas!” Kmart In Total Damage Control After Christmas Ham Bags Infuriates Jewish Community
This tasty stuff-up is a contender for B&T's annual top 10 blunder list. That is if we ever bothered to compile one.
NIQ Switches On Largest Omnishopper Panel In Australia
NIQ has switched on the largest omnishopper panel in Australia to capture data for 69 retail banners across Grocery, Liquor, Convenience, Pharmacy, General Merchandise, Home Improvement, Beauty Specialists, Pet Specialty, Fresh Specialty, & Pure Player Generalists.
Apple TV+ Now Available On Fetch
Fetch TV has announced that Apple TV+ is now available on the Fetch aggregation platform. Apple TV+ offers premium dramas and comedies, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including hit series Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon Ted Lasso, as well as the third season of Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning […]
Ryan Reynolds’ Ads For LinkedIn Play For Laughs, But Is It All Just Misplaced Ageism?
As this proves, it's a fine line between comedy & ageism. We'll leave it to the likes of Cindy Gallop to be the arbiter.
White Ribbon Is Ensuring Violence Against Women Makes Headlines In Innocean Campaign
Great stuff from the Innocean team as always. Yet depressing we still need campaigns like this in Australia in 2023.
oOh! Unveils One Of The Southern Hemisphere’s Largest Airport Billboards With Qantas & City of Melbourne
Is your highlight of any overseas trip the duty free? Get set to grab your Toblerones & your litre gin with this news.
OOH Live Stream Pet Adoptions Hit Finland Streets
Nordic pet store giant has revolutionized pet adoption with the world’s first fully live-streamed outdoor campaign A nationwide cat crisis is unfolding in Finland, where over 20,000 cats are abandoned each year, and animal shelter resources are stretching thin. Now Nordics’ largest pet store chain Musti Group is launching Adoption Live, the world’s first fully […]
Nikon & Bastion Help Make Your Creations “Something” In First Collaboration
Nikon Australia and Bastion’s first collaboration, the ‘Make it Something’ platform, is the next evolution for the brand, unpacking the creator spirit. The ‘why’ behind every play and the motivation to move forward. With more ways of ‘exhibiting’ work than ever, this campaign celebrates putting the work in to get the work out. An eclectic […]