Tuesday TV Ratings: Melbourne Cup Wins Ratings Without A Fight

The race itself may have been heated but the ratings win was without a fight (get it?), with the famous horse race bringing in a peak of 1,110,000 viewers.

This was up on last year when a peak audience of 1.053 million signed up to watch the proceedings, however it was down on 2021 when 1.200 million viewers watched.

Whilst a recent Essence Poll shows that interest in the ratings are down year-on-year, this doesn’t seem to have translated into a decrease in ratings.

This was the last year that the famous horse race will be hosted by Network 10. Earlier this year the broadcaster withdrew its bid to broadcast the Melbourne Cup, meaning the landmark five-year $100 million dollar deal it signed back in 2018 will not be renewed.

Nine

Nine won the day with a 31.1 per cent audience share. Nine News picked up 750,000 metro views and A Current Affair picked up a total of 596,000 metro views. Meanwhile My Mum Your Dad picked up 316,000 metro views and the ICC Men’s World Cup had 316,000 metro views.

Seven

Seven had a total of 23.8 per cent of views. Seven News picked up 705,000 metro views, The Chase Australia had 467,000 metro views and Home and Away had 411,000 metro views.

Network 10

As well as pulling in 1,110,000 metro views for the Melbourne Cup race, Network 10 also picked up 922,000 metro views from the pre-event presentation. It had 594,000 metro views for the final of the Masked Singer Australia and 368,000 views for The Cheap Seats.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 31.1% 23.8% 20.7% 15.5% 8.9%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL: LEXUS MELBOURNE CUP-RACE Network 10 1,110,000 2 MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL: LEXUS MELBOURNE CUP-PRESENTATION Network 10 922,000 3 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 805,000 4 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 802,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 758,000 6 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 750,000 7 MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL: LEXUS MELBOURNE CUP Network 10 716,000 8 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 596,000 9 THE MASKED SINGER AUSTRALIA – THE FINAL REVEAL Network 10 594,000 10 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 528,000