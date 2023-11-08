Tuesday TV Ratings: Melbourne Cup Wins Ratings Without A Fight

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



The race itself may have been heated but the ratings win was without a fight (get it?), with the famous horse race bringing in a peak of 1,110,000 viewers.

This was up on last year when a peak audience of 1.053 million signed up to watch the proceedings, however it was down on 2021 when 1.200 million viewers watched.

Whilst a recent Essence Poll shows that interest in the ratings are down year-on-year, this doesn’t seem to have translated into a decrease in ratings.

This was the last year that the famous horse race will be hosted by Network 10. Earlier this year the broadcaster withdrew its bid to broadcast the Melbourne Cup, meaning the landmark five-year $100 million dollar deal it signed back in 2018 will not be renewed.

Nine

Nine won the day with a 31.1 per cent audience share. Nine News picked up 750,000 metro views and A Current Affair picked up a total of 596,000 metro views. Meanwhile My Mum Your Dad picked up  316,000 metro views and the ICC Men’s World Cup had 316,000 metro views.

Seven

Seven had a total of 23.8 per cent of views. Seven News picked up 705,000 metro views, The Chase Australia had 467,000 metro views and Home and Away had 411,000 metro views.

Network 10

As well as pulling in 1,110,000 metro views for the Melbourne Cup race, Network 10 also picked up 922,000 metro views from the pre-event presentation. It had 594,000 metro views for the final of the Masked Singer Australia and 368,000 views for The Cheap Seats.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
31.1%23.8%20.7%15.5%8.9%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL: LEXUS MELBOURNE CUP-RACENetwork 101,110,000
2MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL: LEXUS MELBOURNE CUP-PRESENTATIONNetwork 10922,000
3SEVEN NEWSSeven Network805,000
4SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network802,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network758,000
6NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network750,000
7MELBOURNE CUP CARNIVAL: LEXUS MELBOURNE CUPNetwork 10716,000
8A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network596,000
9THE MASKED SINGER AUSTRALIA – THE FINAL REVEALNetwork 10594,000
10ABC NEWS-EVABC TV528,000



