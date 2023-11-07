Monday TV Ratings: “I Felt Like I Was Cancelled Before Cancelling” – Libbi Gorr Reflects On Interview With A Killer On ABC’s Australian Story
Viewers flocked to the ABC’s Australian Story last night as broadcaster Libbi Gorr reflected on her tumultuous career in TV.
Gorr was Australia’s saucy darling before she was infamously ‘cancelled’ after a controversial interview with convicted criminal Mark ‘Chopper’ Read.
“After that episode television didn’t want me. It felt like I was cancelled before it was invented,” she told Australian Story.
Despite being cancelled Gorr is still a big advocate for taking risks.
‘But I still believe in risks. If you don’t take them then nothing changes.’
She has now largely rebuilt her career and is a presenter on Disrupt Radio. A total of 571,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the show last night, making it the most-watched entertainment show.
Channel share was unusually even yesterday with Nine taking in 26.4 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.2 per cent, Network 10 with 20.7 per cent, the ABC with 20.2 per cent and SBS with 7.5 per cent.
Nine
A total of 754,000 metro viewers watched Nine News last night. Meanwhile 334,000 watched Hot Seat and 312,000 people watched My Mum Your Dad. A total of 259,000 people watched Tipping Point.
Seven
Seven News pulled in a total of 848,000 metro views and 530,000 watched The Chase. A total of 426,000 people watched Home and Away and 274,000 people watched Big Brother launch.
Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled in a total of 567,000 metro views and The Masked Singer had 379,000 metro views. The Project pulled in 293,000 views.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|26.4%
|25.2%
|20.7%
|20.2%
|7.5%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|848,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|841,000
|3
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|754,000
|4
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|751,000
|5
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|646,000
|6
|AUSTRALIAN STORY-EV
|ABC TV
|571,000
|7
|HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?
|Network 10
|567,000
|8
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|530,000
|9
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|515,000
|10
|7.30-EV
|ABC TV
|462,000
Latest News
ConnectID & Five by Five Shine A Light On Oversharing (Data) Online
If B&T knows anything, it's that oversharing at industry events can have pretty embarrassing ramifications.
Nine, Seven & Ten Fight For Prime Position On Smart TVs
The networks have manned the barricades on smart TV app placements, metaphorically of course.
Progress Releases New GenAI Capabilities To Help Marketers Create Personalised Content At Scale
Application development expert Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) today unveiled generative AI capabilities and enhanced data connectivity capabilities to help marketers create personalised content at scale and accelerate the delivery of personalised experiences
Justin Drape & Michael Canning’s Exceptional ALIEN Meets Fundraising Target In 48 Hours
Drape and Canning proving they can do the business in travel as well as advertising, it seems.
Bazaarvoice Shopper Experience Index: Over 80% Of Australians Reduce Spending On Non-Essentials
If B&T's wide-ranging definition of "non-essentials" is anything to go by, we reckon the economy will be just fine.
“A Violent Degradation Of Women”: Amazon Prime Video Ad Found To Be In Breach Of AANA Code Of Ethics
Amazon Prime Video in hot water over banned ad. B&T warns that it isn't particularly nice viewing.
Coke Releases Santa-Tastic Christmas Campaign
If you still believe in Santa, prepare to have your Christmas illusions shattered with this Coke spot.
Poll Finds Most Aussies Have Little Or No Interest In The Melbourne Cup
Interest in Melbourne Cup apparently waning — though you'll still find the B&T team in the TAB this arvo.
Unlocking Potential: How Generative AI Can Empower Dyslexics In The Workplace
Thought AI was only good for images in the uncanny valley? EssenceMediacom's James Evans thinks it's more useful.
Sydney Copy School Masterclasses Revealed Featuring Dee Madigan, Esther Clerehan & Ralph Van Dijk
It's a star-studded line up at the Sydney Copy School next week. No space for B&T's editorial team, sadly.
Nominees Revealed For 2023 Casting Guild Of Australia Awards
Still harbouring an acting dream? Peruse this list and you might catch your big break.
Fuller, Parallax and KOJO’s Dale Roberts Go Big At Bowden For The 46th Annual AADC Awards
Find out who the big winners were in South Australia overnight!
mycar Tyre & Auto, TBWA\Sydney & Eleven Launch Auto-Translate To Help Aussies Speak Their Cars Language
B&T steadfastly refuses to learn anything about cars and remain keen tyre-kickers.
Rohan Nayee Departs PHD For EssenceMediacom
Nayee heads to EssenceMediacom to lead CommBank account. Here's hoping he can help with B&T's credit card debts.
Veridooh, Mall Media & More Partner For Independent Verification Solution In OOH Advertising
Verification still proving a red herring in your OOH campaigns? Veridooh might have the answer here.
Pinterest Launches First Brand Campaign, “It’s Possible”
B&T regularly says "It's Possible" when asked whether we've had several lunchtime schooners.
Brookvale Union Announces “Tinsurance” To Protect The Nation From Tinnie Thieves Via Bounce Creative
In B&T's view, pinching someone's tinny is a fate punishable by death. Brookvale Union clearly more lenient.
QIC Rings In The Festive Season With Campaign Via Jane Doe Creation
Are you ready for the barrage of Christmas campaigns? We're barely over Halloween.
Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]
Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer
While this is a great cause, B&T stresses extreme caution when considering a moustache.
Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]
Google Shows Australians What AI Is Capable Of With New Campaign From 72andSunny
Does AI give you the fear? The cold sweats? Realise you've been worrying for nothing with these new Google spots.
Adelaide Dad Gets Taylor Swift Tattooed To His Butt To Win Daughter Concert Tickets Via Radio Comp
Yes, B&T's opening with a bare bottom today. Still, it could've been worse, it could've been Alan Jones.
Record Quarter For Pureprofile
Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]
Who’s In The Money? Get A Look At B&T’s Best-Performing Agencies!
B&T's handing out gold, silver & bronze to October's best performing agencies. Next month it'll be frankincense & myrrh.
Sunday TV Ratings: A Seismic Win For Nine’s The Block Finale Although Metro Numbers Down YOY
The Block done and dusted for yet another year. B&T unsure how bathroom tile fantasists will now spend their time.
M&C Saatchi Hits A High Note For Woolies’ Christmas Work
M&C Saatchi amps up the fun for Woolies' festive work. Thankfully no sign of drunk relatives fighting on the front lawn.
AWARD School 2024 Ambassadors Announced
AWARD School unveils its 2024 ambassadors. Who, judging by the press photo, all sport an excellent head of hair.
New Bid To Ban Alcohol Advertising During Sport Broadcasts
Alcohol joins sports betting as the new pariahs of the advertising world. Macca's thankful the heats of it for a change.
ARN & Paramount Named On Inclusive Employers List By Diversity Council Australia
Well done to ARN & Paramount for joining this diversity list. And appreciate the irony of the blonde woman in the photo.
Final Call! The Last Of B&T Award Tickets On Sale Now Until Sold Out!
Still stewing over Taylor Swift tickets? The B&T Awards are very similar just with the Chaser boys replacing Tay Tay.
“For Some People That Is More Than What They Will Make In A Year!” – The Block Faces Backlash Over ‘Entitled’ Contestants
Much like Michael Clarke's relationships & Bounty in Celebrations, it wouldn't be a Block finale without a controversy.
Mindshare Retains NAB Account Until 2026
Collective "phews" emanating out of the Mindshare office today as NAB signs on for another three years.
Elevencom Serves Up Sweet New Look For The Cheesecake Shop
Nothing says "I really couldn't be arsed" like turning up with one from the Cheesecake Shop.
“Karma Bites Back” – Mean Girls Get Their Comeuppance In The Block’s Explosive Finale
Was this season of the Block the bitchiest ever? Or, are they all bitchy? B&T struggling to remember a year ago.
Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R- Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]