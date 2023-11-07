Monday TV Ratings: “I Felt Like I Was Cancelled Before Cancelling” – Libbi Gorr Reflects On Interview With A Killer On ABC’s Australian Story

Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



Viewers flocked to the ABC’s Australian Story last night as broadcaster Libbi Gorr reflected on her tumultuous career in TV.

Gorr was Australia’s saucy darling before she was infamously ‘cancelled’ after a controversial interview with convicted criminal Mark ‘Chopper’ Read.

“After that episode television didn’t want me. It felt like I was cancelled before it was invented,” she told Australian Story.

Despite being cancelled Gorr is still a big advocate for taking risks.

‘But I still believe in risks. If you don’t take them then nothing changes.’

She has now largely rebuilt her career and is a presenter on Disrupt Radio. A total of 571,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the show last night, making it the most-watched entertainment show.

Channel share was unusually even yesterday with Nine taking in 26.4 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.2 per cent, Network 10 with 20.7 per cent, the ABC with 20.2 per cent and SBS with 7.5 per cent.

Nine 

A total of 754,000 metro viewers watched Nine News last night. Meanwhile 334,000 watched Hot Seat and 312,000 people watched My Mum Your Dad. A total of 259,000 people watched Tipping Point.

Seven

Seven News pulled in a total of 848,000 metro views and 530,000 watched The Chase. A total of 426,000 people watched Home and Away and 274,000 people watched Big Brother launch.

Network 10

Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled in a total of 567,000 metro views and The Masked Singer had 379,000 metro views. The Project pulled in 293,000 views.

                                                       Daily Channel Share

Nine NetworkSeven NetworkNetwork 10ABC TV NetworkSBS Network
26.4%25.2%20.7%20.2%7.5%

 

                                               Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)

No.

Show 

Channel 

Metro Views 

1SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30Seven Network848,000
2SEVEN NEWSSeven Network841,000
3NINE NEWSNine Network754,000
4NINE NEWS 6:30Nine Network751,000
5A CURRENT AFFAIRNine Network646,000
6AUSTRALIAN STORY-EVABC TV571,000
7HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?Network 10567,000
8THE CHASE AUSTRALIASeven Network530,000
9ABC NEWS-EVABC TV515,000
107.30-EVABC TV462,000



Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
  • Marketing

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online

For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
  • Media

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards

An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]

Record Quarter For Pureprofile
  • Technology

Record Quarter For Pureprofile

Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
  • Marketing

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs

Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R-  Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]