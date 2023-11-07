Monday TV Ratings: “I Felt Like I Was Cancelled Before Cancelling” – Libbi Gorr Reflects On Interview With A Killer On ABC’s Australian Story

Viewers flocked to the ABC’s Australian Story last night as broadcaster Libbi Gorr reflected on her tumultuous career in TV.

Gorr was Australia’s saucy darling before she was infamously ‘cancelled’ after a controversial interview with convicted criminal Mark ‘Chopper’ Read.

“After that episode television didn’t want me. It felt like I was cancelled before it was invented,” she told Australian Story.

Despite being cancelled Gorr is still a big advocate for taking risks.

‘But I still believe in risks. If you don’t take them then nothing changes.’

She has now largely rebuilt her career and is a presenter on Disrupt Radio. A total of 571,000 metro viewers signed up to watch the show last night, making it the most-watched entertainment show.

Channel share was unusually even yesterday with Nine taking in 26.4 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 25.2 per cent, Network 10 with 20.7 per cent, the ABC with 20.2 per cent and SBS with 7.5 per cent.

A total of 754,000 metro viewers watched Nine News last night. Meanwhile 334,000 watched Hot Seat and 312,000 people watched My Mum Your Dad. A total of 259,000 people watched Tipping Point.

Seven News pulled in a total of 848,000 metro views and 530,000 watched The Chase. A total of 426,000 people watched Home and Away and 274,000 people watched Big Brother launch.

Network 10

Have You Been Paying Attention? pulled in a total of 567,000 metro views and The Masked Singer had 379,000 metro views. The Project pulled in 293,000 views.

