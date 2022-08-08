WeAre8 Unveils Commercial Partners & Launch Of App

WeAre8 has announced nine commercial partners, along with 10 impact partners who have rallied behind the groundbreaking social media app that inspires you, is good for the planet, free-from-hate, puts money in your wallet and celebrates and champions good in the world in just eight minutes a day.

Commercial partners who are leveraging the sustainable, ethical and goodwill nature of the platform to engage audiences include: Suncorp, SBS, Dove, Rexona, Omo, Virgin Australia Airlines, Nature’s Own, Coles and Telstra.

Impact partners who have joined the WeAre8 community and will benefit from the revenue generated from the advertising campaigns running on the platform and the donations paid forward by WeAre8 citizens include: Adopt Change, Garvan Institute Foundation, The Great Barrier Reef Foundation, National Indigenous Culinary Institute, OzHarvest, Royal Far West, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Take 3 for the Sea, UNICEF and UnLtd.

WeAre8 Australia CEO, Lizzie Young said: “The calibre of brands who are supporting our launch month in Australia is nothing short of amazing. It speaks volumes about what these brands stand for and their desire to align their values with a social media platform that is good for people and the planet.

“We look forward to demonstrating the impact WeAre8’s advertising experience can deliver brands when you leave people feeling loved and rewarded, along with the ease of transaction through our sustainable ad manager, SAM-i.”