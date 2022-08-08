WeAre8 Unveils Commercial Partners & Launch Of App

WeAre8 Unveils Commercial Partners & Launch Of App
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
WeAre8 has announced nine commercial partners, along with 10 impact partners who have rallied behind the groundbreaking social media app that inspires you, is good for the planet, free-from-hate, puts money in your wallet and celebrates and champions good in the world in just eight minutes a day.

Commercial partners who are leveraging the sustainable, ethical and goodwill nature of the platform to engage audiences include: Suncorp, SBS, Dove, Rexona, Omo, Virgin Australia Airlines, Nature’s Own, Coles and Telstra.

Impact partners who have joined the WeAre8 community and will benefit from the revenue generated from the advertising campaigns running on the platform and the donations paid forward by WeAre8 citizens include: Adopt Change, Garvan Institute Foundation, The Great Barrier Reef Foundation, National Indigenous Culinary Institute, OzHarvest, Royal Far West, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Take 3 for the Sea, UNICEF and UnLtd.

WeAre8 Australia CEO, Lizzie Young said: “The calibre of brands who are supporting our launch month in Australia is nothing short of amazing. It speaks volumes about what these brands stand for and their desire to align their values with a social media platform that is good for people and the planet.

“We look forward to demonstrating the impact WeAre8’s advertising experience can deliver brands when you leave people feeling loved and rewarded, along with the ease of transaction through our sustainable ad manager, SAM-i.”

Suncorp chief marketing officer, Mim Haysom said, “Suncorp’s purpose is to build futures and protect what maers, and the partners we choose to align and support are those who share our values and our ambition.

“WeAre8’s good value proposition is a perfect fit, and alongside the revolutionised ad-experience will help us form a deeper relationship with our customers. I look forward to seeing more Australians embrace a more positive social media experience.”

On the partnership, SBS Marketing Director, Jane Palfreyman said, “SBS holds a unique place in the Australian media landscape, inspiring all Australians to explore, respect and celebrate our diverse world and in doing so, contribute to an inclusive and cohesive society.

“We are excited to work with WeAre8 and believe it can help us deliver on our Charter, of serving Australia’s multilingual and First Nations communities, by being on their social-purpose led platform.”

WeAre8 provides a transformational advertising experience, with 50 per cent of revenue going back to people, five per cent to carbon off-seing and impact partners and five per cent to a 8Creator fund to inspire creativity on the platform.

lizzie young WeAre8

