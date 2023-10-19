“We Need Each Another” : David Droga Unpacks The Future Of AI In The Creative Process
David Droga is not afraid of Generative AI, instead seeing the tool as a partner for creativity rather than a hindrance with the power to eliminate the creative industries.
At an event at the Pyrmont Theatre as part of SXSW today, advertising executive, creative entrepreneur, founder of Droga5 and CEO of Accenture Sogn, David Droga, took a deep dive into the future of generative AI, unpacking how it will impact the creative process moving forward.
The Q&A, hosted by Sunita Gloster, Non-Executive Director for Maurice Blackburn Lawyers and the UN Global Compact Network Australia, opened with the simple question: “Does human-powered creativity have a future?”
The answer? According to Droga, there is no question – creativity and technology need one another.
“Embrace technology and creativity together. We need each other. I don’t want people to have to choose between the march of technology and the purity of creativity, and only one of them can survive. Creativity needs technology to be real; technology needs creativity to be more relatable and human,” Droga said.
Short of being naive, Droga does not pretend that there will not be cuts to the creative industries, but he stops short of suggesting that the rise of AI is in any way the death of creativity. Instead, he proposes creativity as a shapeshifter that may not look the same in the future but will remain essential. “Creativity thrives under duress and change, and I think that this is a necessary thing for us to find the next version of creativity,” he said.
Droga believes there is no point in being retrospective when it comes to moving forward, insisting that it is essential to understand the shape of the world we are moving into and not be held back by how things have been done in the past. “When we let go of nostalgia, asking how do we use this to shapeshift and amplify what we are already doing, we will find a way, and if not, then the next group of people will”.
“Understand technology, how you can bend it, the implications of it, what good it does, what scares you about it. Whether you want to ignore it or not that’s up to you. But don’t ignore it because you don’t understand it. Stay the course, do what you want, and find the thing love and care about, but don’t do it in opposition to where the world is going. Work out where the world is going and how you can make it better and more impactful,” he said.
Despite the firm belief that technology and creativity deserve a seat at the table, Droga still firmly believes in the art of creativity, taking any opportunity to highlight the limits of relying on technology alone. “Gen AI could write the next version of Fast & Furious; you can plug that in right now, and they would give you 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14. There is a car chase; guy gets killed, girl gets the guy; done; and sold. Gen AI is not going to write Barbie because that is a different take on things that takes a type of mindset that is leaps, reverence, and quirks that makes us us,” he said. “Ai can’t capture the nuances and flaws of what makes creative people creative,” Droga said.
Please login with linkedin to commentdavid droga SXSW
Latest News
Marty Sheargold Confirms “Extended Break” Following AFL Incident
The Triple M announcer takes "extended leave" after allegedly behaving like a Triple M listener at the AFL grand final.
Does Most-Watched Channel Still Matter In 2023? “Abso-f*cking-lutely!” – B&T Speaks To Seven On Its 2024 Upfronts
B&T chats with Seven's bigwigs following yesterday's upfronts. Sadly, we were kept well away from Guy Sebastian.
Introducing The Best Of The Best: Media Planning Directors, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
It was a tough ask to whittle this one down to a mere 10. That's not to say decisions were reduced to names in a hat.
Publicis Launches 10 Days Paid Menopause Leave For Staff
Here's a top initiative from the people at Publicis. Yet, no news on a week off if your team wins the grand final.
Wednesday TV Ratings: The Block Continues To Dominate The Ratings
Mike Sneesby's Christmas bonus looking assured as The Block continues to dominate entertainment.
“Lies & Misinformation”: 90% Of Aussies Support Truth In Political Ads Following Referendum
Some 90% of Aussies want to ban lies in political ads. Presumably the other 10% vote for Clive's United Australia Party.
Hardhat’s Dan Monheit: “I Can See Your Brand Halo, Halo, Halo”
Here, Hardhat's Dan Monheit says halos aren't merely the domain of the goody two shoes, but brands can nab one too.
Piers Morgan Squirms During Gaza Interview As Guest Makes Appalling Jokes About Killing His Wife
It's rare Piers doesn't come off looking a tit in interviews, but he's been seriously out-titted by this wayward guest.
“A Confident Presentation With No Great Reveals Or Surprises But A Reminder Of What They Do Well” – Adland Reacts Positively To Seven’s Upfronts
Seven's upfronts get the thumbs up from adland. B&T would like to add our bum never went numb once during the preso.
The Monkeys & Tim Minchin Celebrate The Sydney Opera House’s 50th With “Play It Safe”
Fifty years on and the Opera House remains Australia's most iconic building. With Panthers Leagues Cub a close second.
George P. Johnson Appoints Darren O’Meara As Growth & Development Director
George P. Johnson announces new growth and development director. First job is the wilting fern in reception.
The Women Leading Tech Awards Are Bigger & Better Than Ever In 2024!
As strong a supporter of diversity that B&T is, we are restricting entires to Women Leading Tech awards solely to women.
Major Wins For SBS Local Content On The Global Stage
SBS announces some major recognition for its content. And, no, it wasn't for Poh Ling Yeow's spicy chicken rendang.
PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid
PHD partners with cross-media measurement provider Beatgrid. Admits it's only on page 10 of the instruction manual.
Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role
Megan Davey promoted to Initiative GM role. Warns kitchen notices to return if dirty plates continue to be left in sink.
Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi
The Seven Network and Channel 4 in the UK have co-commissioned a brand-new version of the hit British reality format “Made in”, which will be set in Bondi, Sydney. The eye-opening reality series Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, […]
Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus
In an industry first Seven has announced that it will be streaming the AFL and the cricket on 7plus for free. Seven’s full digital rights to the AFL kick in with the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final in 2024, followed by the AFLW (which is already running on 7plus) then the full 2025 […]
Seven Joins Forces With Databricks
The Seven Network has today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Databricks – one of the world’s leading cloud, data and AI companies – that uses AI to drive contextual, relevant advertising experiences for its audiences. It comes after the launch of Seven’s market-leading personalisation engine – built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) – which is […]
What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024
The Seven Network’s streaming service 7plus is set for a big 2024, with new and exclusive premium content, new user experience features, new advertising products and – come September – some big changes in how advertisers reach streamers. Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “7plus is already the most advanced AVOD service […]
Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix
Seven Network, today announced the rollout of Phoenix, which it describes a “the world’s most advanced total TV trading system”. The arrival of Phoenix was revealed at Seven’s Upfront 2024, held today at the ICC in Sydney. Today Seven also announced new data and insights partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest, further strengthening […]
Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan
Today Seven presented its Upfront 2024 from the centre of South by Southwest Sydney to more than 1,000 guests. Seven’s line-up of proven, reliable hits includes 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, The 1% Club, Australian […]
Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney
Other than a BACARDÍ & Coke when you were 16, when was the last time anyone actually drank BACARDÍ?
LA Tourism Revamps Global Campaign In Australia And New Zealand
Los Angeles not content with taking all our D-grade actors, as it unveils local tourism push.
Donut King Partners With HARIBO For SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Donuts
B&T has absolutely no idea why we're running this, given the parlous state of our current attempt at a diet.
Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY
It needs to be asked - if you smoke marijuana in the SOCIETY offices do you become HIGH SOCIETY?
Mandie van der Merwe Appointed AWARD Chair As Cam Blackley Steps Down
Cam Blackley penning not one but two valedictory speeches in 24-hours as he quits both M&C and AWARD chair roles.
B&T Awards The Work: Spin Out At These Best PR Campaign Finalists
As much as B&T journos like to joke about PRs, we do try and refrain knowing we'll probably end up as one very soon.
TV Ratings: The Block Carries Nine To A Win
Is it just us or does it feel B&T has run this exact same headline for seven straight days now?
KingGee Decrees Customers Reign Supreme With New Brand Positioning
Workwear brand KingGee unveils new brand position. Still refusing to tackle the arse crack issues that plagues it.
B&T TV – Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins On Rebranding TV And Why She Hired Emotive
B&T TV snares Seven's CMO Mel Hopkins for this exclusive video chat. And who says the networks don't get along?
Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement. […]
It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!
Scroogey boss wouldn't spring for a SXSW ticket? Here's what you've been missing sans the queues & lack of toilets.
Adam Ferrier: What Adland Can Learn From Sin City
Ad guru Adam Ferrier is reporting from the original Sin City. And by that we mean Las Vegas and not Chullora.
Omnicom Reports Healthy 3.3% Organic Growth Despite “Economic Uncertainty”
Work for Omnicom? You can feel rightly chuffed on these Q3 numbers. Unless you've secretly been stealing stationery.
Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty
This week Australian-based independent creative agency, Rethink Everything, launched its latest campaign – the World Phone Amnesty – at SXSW Sydney. Aiming to change the behaviour of our planet’s 6.92 billion smartphone users, the World Phone Amnesty, powered by next-gen mobile experience (MX) pioneers Kingfisher, is a global initiative designed to repurpose, recycle and reuse […]
Clemenger Group Launches Inaugural Agri Graduate Program
Always wanted to work in agriculture communications? Well, here's your chance! Akubra hat & dagging shears not included.