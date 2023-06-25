Wavemaker Adelaide Retains Government Of South Australia, Extends 13-year Partnership

Wavemaker Adelaide has retained its position on the Government of South Australia’s master media scheme following an open tender, extending its 13-year partnership.

Wavemaker’s remit includes sole supplier for functional advertising services, media negotiations/reporting, and a place on the panel for brand campaigns.

The agency was first appointed to the State’s media account in 2010 as MEC, and has worked on some of the SA Government’s most high-profile campaigns, including the 2022 VALO Adelaide 500 and Santos Tour Down Under.

Wavemaker Adelaide team

Wavemaker Adelaide managing director Phil Mumford said of the appointment: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Government of South Australia. This extension is a testament to the strong foundation we have built over the years and the exceptional work our team has consistently delivered through our commitment to positively provoking growth for all clients. We are dedicated to driving impactful campaigns that resonate with South Australians and support the government’s objectives.”

Wavemaker AUNZ CEO Peter Vogel added: “The partnership reneweal with the Government of South Australia reflects the trust and confidence they have placed in Wavemaker. We are proud to support the government’s communication goals, leveraging our expertise and innovative approaches to deliver effective campaigns that make a meaningful impact.”

Jehad Ali, director – brand and marketing for the Department of Premier and Cabinet, said: “Wavemaker has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of our objectives and has been a valued partner throughout our journey. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and achieving continued success together.”

This retention marks a bumper first half of the year for Wavemaker Adelaide, with recent wins including:

• Women’s mental health charity, Liptember Foundation

• Biopharmaceutical company, Immuron Limited

• Online Business Insurance Brokers, OBIB

• Construction Industry Training Board, CITB