Wasserman Hires Peter Jarmain To Bolster Its Leadership Team In Australia

Global sports, music, and entertainment company, Wasserman, has appointed Peter Jarmain as Vice President to lead Wasserman Live, its dedicated branding and signage, custom fabrication, live event production and experiential operations division across Australia and APAC.

Jarmain has enjoyed a distinguished career in the Australian sports market, spanning senior roles at the National Rugby League, Foxtel, Football Australia, and the NYSE-listed Alta Global Group. Across these roles, he has spearheaded sports marketing, sponsorship strategy, global expansion, and consumer engagement initiatives.

The strategic hire will strengthen the company’s presence as Wasserman has been operating and bringing global clients to market since 2006, servicing partners in both Australia and New Zealand across Marketing and Live Events, Talent Representation and Sales.

The move forms part of a broader strategy to further expand Wasserman’s 360° service offering in the region, including an increased presence for its women-focused, global impact and advisory business, The Collective.

Thayer Lavielle, managing director, The Collective, was in market last week speaking at SportNXT Melbourne 2025 and convening industry leaders, while continuing to champion investment into women around the world.

Wasserman was also at the heart of F1’s curtain-raising Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in March, activating on behalf of several partners. Alongside that, for the last three years Wasserman has been working for Rugby Australia and the British & Irish Lions to deliver all aspects of the commercial programme for this year’s Lions Tour. Having developed the commercial strategy, Wasserman has secured multiple global partners and is overseeing the commercial delivery, key events and partnership management for the Tour that kicks off in June.

“As we approach an unforgettable decade of sport in Australia and New Zealand, we are delighted to have brought Peter on board to help capitalise on the opportunity that lies ahead. Peter has an in-depth understanding of the region’s sporting landscape and leaning on his expertise, we are looking forward to a period of sustained growth in market for both Wasserman Live and the Wasserman business at large,” said Alastair Bewick, group managing director of Wasserman Live.

“It’s an honour to become part of a global sport, music and entertainment heavyweight such as Wasserman, and what a time to join the business. Over the next decade, Australia will be the go-to destination for the world’s most prestigious sporting events, and I am excited to see how we can ensure Wasserman is at the very centre of it all,” said Jarmain.

Wasserman’s global portfolio of clients across brands and rights holders includes AIA, Unilever, Hyrox, Football Australia, Golf Australia, New Zealand Rugby, and Rugby Australia. Wasserman represents an enviable roster of Australian and Kiwi talent, including music artists Amy Shark, Dom Dolla, Lorde and Sia, as well as athletes such as Michaela Brake, Jason Day, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Rieko Ioane, Marc Leishman, Josh Phillipe, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Cameron Smith, Mark Tele’a, Stacey Waaka and Reece Walsh.