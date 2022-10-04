WA’s TABtouch Channels Excalibur In New Work From Clems Sydney

TABtouch has released a new campaign via Clemenger Sydney, bringing to life the excitement of the punt, creating a magical world where the epic atmosphere of Excalibur meets everyday West Australian punters.

The latest from the wagering brand since the launch of their Brand Campaign using Gene Simmons to hero the punter, the new campaign, “Phone in the Stone”, brings to life the features punters need to unleash the power of the TABtouch app.

Head of marketing at TABtouch, Katie Roberts, said, “TABtouch has all the features of a modern punting app, and this campaign is a natural extension for us to promote the innovative app in a new and exciting way that’s unique to the brand,”

CEO of Clemenger BBDO Sydney, Brent Kerby, added, “The TABtouch platform continues to celebrate the punter, with irreverent work that stands out in the market. This kind of work only happens with a client partner who values creativity.”

The campaign is running nationally on Sky Racing, and in WA on subscription and free-to-air TV, Cinema, print, OOH, digital and radio.

Credits

Client: TABtouch

Chief Wagering Officer: Michael Saunders

Head of Marketing: Katie Roberts

Brand and Marketing Manager, Wagering: Brian Murphy

Marketing Campaign Team Lead, wagering: Claire Rocca

Creative Agency: Clemenger BBDO

Production company: Sweetshop

Media Agency: The Brand Agency

Head of Media and Analytics: Angela Naaykens

Media Planner: Luke Marsala

Media Trading Manager: Daniel Sloan

Senior Media Technologist: Morgan Bland

Media Coordinator: Jovana Maletic