WA’s Global Tourism Campaign “Walking On A Dream” Unveiled At London’s Piccadilly Circus

Western Australia’s new global tourism brand, Walking On A Dream via The Brand Agency, is being showcased on London’s most prominent digital billboard in the high-traffic area of Piccadilly Circus, as the rollout of the brand to an international audience continues.

The week-long promotion of Tourism Western Australia’s Walking On A Dream brand commenced in the heart of London on Monday 30 January, with the highly-coveted advertising space in Piccadilly Circus creating a dreamlike portal into Western Australia.

Tourism WA managing director Carolyn Turnbull said the Walking On A Dream brand aimed to build awareness of, and drive consideration for, Western Australia as an aspirational destination in the minds of Tourism WA’s global target market, the high-yielding traveller.

“Walking On A Dream aims to elevate Western Australia as a world-class destination in today’s highly-competitive global travel marketplace,” Turnbull said.

The creative campaign includes the iconic ‘Piccadilly Lights’ showing the 60-second Walking On A Dream film on rotation, as well as spectacular imagery of some of the state’s top tourism destinations including Perth, Rottnest Island, the Kimberley and the Margaret River Region.

The WA showcase then concludes with a breathtaking 40-second ‘full-screen takeover’ that sees a 3D animation of Walking On A Dream’s iconic whale shark swimming out of the confines of the billboard and floating serenely in the air above the busy London hub.

On the morning of the launch, professional dancers brought the campaign to life on the streets below, with a series of performances reflecting the choreography featured in the Walking On A Dream brand film.

Meanwhile, a competition was held, giving passers-by the chance to win a ‘dream boarding pass’ to fly from London to Perth and experience their dream holiday in WA.

Two additional digital billboard sites – in the central business district of Canary Wharf and Kensington’s Holland Park – went live on the same day, shining a light on the stunning locations of the Boranup Forest and the Margaret River Region.

The high-impact advertising initiative throughout central London is supported by the WA Government as part of Tourism WA’s $2 million launch of the new global tourism brand in the state’s priority international markets, funded through the WA Government’s $195 million Reconnect WA package.

“The United Kingdom is a highly important inbound visitor market for WA, and recent research tells us that UK travellers consider Western Australia to be an exciting place that they have always dreamed of visiting,” Ms Turnbull said.

“We also know that UK travellers value comfort on long-haul flights to Australia, so it’s wonderful to be able to offer them a direct flight between London and Perth on our national carrier, Qantas, as we continue our efforts to affirm our state’s position as the Western Gateway to the nation.”