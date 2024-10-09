AdvertisingNewsletter

Vuki Vujasinovic To Step Down From Sling & Stone

Sling & Stone has announced a leadership change for 2025. Founder and CEO Vuki Vujasinovic will be stepping down from his role from January 1, with current global head of business and 10-year veteran of the agency, James Hutchinson, to take on the CEO role.

“Growing this agency has been the absolute pinnacle of my working life,” Vujasinovic said. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside incredible people and an insanely exciting network of clients. The time is right for me to step back, spend time with family, and plan for the future”.

“The leadership team, helmed by James, is second to none, and I know Sling & Stone’s best days are ahead of it. I’m going to be the most overenthusiastic cheerleader from the sidelines, and can’t wait to see how the agency evolves in this new chapter”.

Founded by Vujasinovic in 2010 as Australia’s only agency dedicated to challengers and disrupters, Sling & Stone has grown to a team of more than 80 across Australia, the United States, New Zealand and Singapore, working with incredible brands all around the world.

Sling & Stone joined the UK-headquartered agency network VCCP in 2021 to bolster its growth, giving it access to 1,500+ experienced creative, strategy, content and behavioural consulting experts including technology specialist PR firms Method Communications in the US and Harvard in the UK.

“Over the past 14 years, we’ve become the go-to communications agency for challengers and disrupters, from startups like Leonardo.ai to scale-ups like Monarch Tractors and enterprises like Google Cloud,” Hutchinson said. “I have had the rare opportunity to see the growth of our agency under Vuki’s leadership up close over the past decade, and as we enter our next chapter, I’m thrilled at the opportunity to lead a world-class team and help shape the future with our clients”.

Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

