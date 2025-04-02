Vudoo Pinches News Corp’s Paul Blackburn As Chief Strategy Officer

Vudoo, advertising commerce technology company, has appointed Paul Blackburn as chief strategy officer.

Blackburn has joined Vudoo from News Corp Australia, where he was director of commercial data and e-commerce. He spent nearly 13 years with the company and entered his final role as part of News Corp’s newly formed free news and lifestyle business unit.

He has over two decades of leadership experience with a background in data innovation. Blackburn lead the Moët shoppable video initiative.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team. His work straddles innovation and practical application, with a strong focus on leveraging data and AI to deliver impactful commercial outcomes. We believe Paul’s strategic input will be invaluable to us in aligning short-term revenue generation with long-term strategic positioning, ensuring Vudoo remains an innovation leader,” Nick Morgan, CEO of Vudoo said.

“Advertising has always been about outcomes, yet so much of today’s digital ad ecosystem focuses on the wrong metrics. Vudoo is leading the charge by creating a direct path from inspiration to transaction. Consumers expect immediacy – if they see something they love, they want to interact with it and act on it now. Vudoo enables brands to deliver that seamless shopping experience, turning passive engagement into action and optimising for effectiveness instead of impressions,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn hosts the Commerce Media Matters podcast, where he explores the evolving landscape of commerce media.