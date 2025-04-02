AdvertisingNewsletter

Vudoo Pinches News Corp’s Paul Blackburn As Chief Strategy Officer

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Paul Blackburn, chief strategy officer, Vudoo.
Paul Blackburn, chief strategy officer, Vudoo.

Vudoo, advertising commerce technology company, has appointed Paul Blackburn as chief strategy officer.

Blackburn has joined Vudoo from News Corp Australia, where he was director of commercial data and e-commerce. He spent nearly 13 years with the company and entered his final role as part of News Corp’s newly formed free news and lifestyle business unit.

He has over two decades of leadership experience with a background in data innovation. Blackburn lead the Moët shoppable video initiative.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team. His work straddles innovation and practical application, with a strong focus on leveraging data and AI to deliver impactful commercial outcomes. We believe Paul’s strategic input will be invaluable to us in aligning short-term revenue generation with long-term strategic positioning, ensuring Vudoo remains an innovation leader,” Nick Morgan, CEO of Vudoo said.

“Advertising has always been about outcomes, yet so much of today’s digital ad ecosystem focuses on the wrong metrics. Vudoo is leading the charge by creating a direct path from inspiration to transaction. Consumers expect immediacy – if they see something they love, they want to interact with it and act on it now. Vudoo enables brands to deliver that seamless shopping experience, turning passive engagement into action and optimising for effectiveness instead of impressions,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn hosts the Commerce Media Matters podcast, where he explores the evolving landscape of commerce media.

Related posts:

  1. Bega Cheese Taps Late-Night Snack Seekers In ‘Night Cheese’ OOH Campaign Via TBWA\Melbourne
  2. oOh!media CEO Cathy O’Connor Announced As Headline Speaker At WOO Annual Congress
  3. UNIQLO’s PUFFTECH Lands In Martin Place With Free Jackets & Vouchers Up For Grabs
  4. Tara Ford Joins Droga5’s London Office As CCO, Barbara Humphries & Damon Stapleton Become Co-CCOs For Aus & NZ
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Summer Treseder.
April Fools Faves & Flops: Psyched
Inside The New Election Playbook: How Chinese Influencers Are Reaching Voters Mainstream Politics Can’t
Pitching In Decline: Longer Payment Terms, Poorly Run Processes, Management Overreach & Terrible Comms Is Creating A ‘False Economy’
Match & Wood Sleeps Easy After Retaining Snooze Media Business
Register Lost your password?