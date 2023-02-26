Voting For 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award Closes TODAY

Okay don’t panic, too much, BUT voting for B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award closes today.

Yhup that’s right. So if you haven’t voted already (I mean seriously!?) you can cast your vote here. You have until midnight, and if you don’t vote you will turn into a pumpkin (we’re not afraid to use witchcraft here at B&T).

Just a reminder that the People’s Choice award will go to someone 30 or under who works in advertising, marketing, or media, and is really damn popular.

Unlike this years’ MAFS there hasn’t been any cheating during this year’s voting process, meaning its a fair game and anyone can win.

Unless you’re over 30, then you can’t.

The winner will be announced at the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, on Wednesday 29 March 2023 at ivy, 330 George St, Sydney.

VOTE NOW!

The 30 Under 30 Awards, presented by Vevo, are widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications.

Three outstanding individuals will be recognised for their achievements in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix award for the most influential individual overall.

You can find all the details on the awards right here and, to avoid disappointment, we highly recommend gathering your crew and securing your spots at the 30 Under 30 Awards night by purchasing early bird tickets (your bank account will thank you later).