Advertising

Volvo Hands The Keys To Initiative Following Global Media Review

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
2 Min Read

GroupM’s Mindshare had previously handled the Swedish automaker’s media buying and planning.

IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative has won shotgun to handle its global media planning and buying duties.

Volvo spends north of US$500 million ($804 million) on global media each year, according to COMvergence.

The global media review had been a drag race between WPP, IPG and Publicis Groupe.

The account includes key markets such as the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Japan, Australia and Korea. Notably, it does not include China, where Volvo’s parent company Geely is headquartered.

A Volvo spokesperson told AdWeek: “We have appointed Initiative, powered by IPG, to lead our media strategy, planning and buying, in all regions with the exception of China. Together, we will build on the strong foundation of our brand, delivering a seamless, premium and integrated experience for our consumers worldwide.”

Initiative confirmed the win to B&T, but declined to comment.

Volvo has partnered Mindshare for 25 years; its creative work is carried out by WPP’s VML.

In the first 11 months of 2024, Volvo’s global car sales increased by 9 per cent, led by a 59 per cent surge in fully electric vehicles. Volvo plans to become a fully electric automaker by 2030.

Related posts:

  1. Which Agencies Went Into Chrissie On A High?
  2. SA Government To Ban Junk Food Ads On Adelaide Public Transport
  3. Orange Line Recruits Former Ogilvy London Leader Brian Collins As Head Of Growth
  4. Revolution360 Bowls Over Cricket Fans With Interactive Activation
TAGGED: , ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

TV Ratings (07/01/2024): Sutherland & Rogers Pull Off Epic BBL Heist As Renegades Stun Scorchers
X Hires Wall Street Journal Editor To Lead News Group As Linda Yaccarino Brands “Legacy Media” A “Fan Service”
Victorian Government Partners With The Australian Open To Serves Up More Services AO2025
OMA & AANA Questions Effectiveness Of SA Government Occasional Food & Drinks Ad Ban
Register Lost your password?