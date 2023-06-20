Vogue Australia Partners With Optus For Vogue Codes 2023

Vogue Australia and Optus have come together for the third consecutive year for Vogue Codes 2023, the annual STEM-focused event series dedicated to platforming female pioneers in the industry, and inspiring future leaders.

Vogue Codes, presented by Optus, returns this week as a series of events starting on June 22. This year’s program includes Vogue Codes Summit, Vogue Codes in Conversation and Vogue Codes Campus.

The eighth annual Vogue Codes will not only continue to platform leading digital innovators, thought leaders, and industry pioneers who are shaping the tech landscape globally, but also to inspire the next generation of women in tech, and empower their career in STEM fields.

This year’s theme, Change for Good, will delve into the future of technology and its impact on society, including environmental innovations, space exploration, the change makers of regional Australia and innovation in media and ecommerce.

An impressive line-up of local and international speakers includes wildlife scientist and author Dr Vanessa Pirotta; Professor Veena Sahajwalla, founding director UNSW Sustainable Materials Research and Technology Centre; Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith, astrophysicist, the Australian Government’s Women in STEM Ambassador and Professor of Practice in Science Communication at UNSW; Ellie Cole, Paralympian, Optus ambassador and disability advocate; Tania de Jong, co-founder and executive director of Mind Medicine Australia; Georgie Somerset, deputy chair of Royal Flying Doctor Service, Queensland; Shivani Gopal, founder and CEO of Elladex; Dr Julia Reisser, co-founder of ULUU; Emma Lewisham, founder of Emma Lewisham Skincare; Nicolaj and Ditte Reffstrup, CEO and creative director of Ganni; and Christine Centenera, Vogue Australia’s editor-in-chief and co-founder of Wardrobe NYC.

Vogue Australia editorial director Edwina McCann said Vogue Codes remained firmly focused on female leadership and entrepreneurship, and on the skills needed for the next generation of technology leaders to succeed.

“As we enter the eighth year of Vogue Codes, I am more passionate than ever about our work in promoting gender diversity and equality in STEM,” McCann said.

“Vogue Codes 2022 was our most successful to-date with more than 1,500 participants across the events program. Tickets to this year’s events are selling fast – with the Vogue Codes Summit already sold out. There is a hunger for embracing new ideas and Vogue Australia’s platforms are perfectly placed to showcase women leading the charge.

“Together, with Optus, our supporting partner Audi Australia, and event partners Frank Green and Dress For Success, we remain committed and optimistic that together we can build a generation of future leaders whose expertise and innovation can help change the world.”

Optus’ vice president of people & culture Kate Aitken said Optus was thrilled to continue its partnership with Vogue Australia for Vogue Codes 2023.

“At Optus, we believe that attracting talented women in tech is extremely important not only for the future of Optus but for all organisations,” Aitken said.

“We are proud that our partnership with Vogue Codes encourages young women to explore careers in STEM, because amazing things can happen when you have the courage and commitment to say Yes.”

Key themes for Vogue Codes 2023 include:

· Environmental innovations and technology – from whales to the next plastic, where to next?

· Meaningful sustainability and building a brand

· The second space age – the future is now

· Regional change makers – the rural women changing the conversation in the country

· The metaverse generation – reinventing shopping, brands, and identity

· Leadership, innovation and building a strong team

· Future medicine – where tech meets health

Vogue Australia established the Vogue Codes initiative in 2016 in answer to a gender imbalance in the technology industry with the aim of inspiring more women to pursue careers in tech-related industries.

VOGUE CODES 2023 Program of Events:

VISIONARY WOMEN’S DINNER – June 22, Sydney Modern

The special dinner, hosted in partnership with Optus at the prestigious Art Gallery of NSW recognises the trailblazing women across all industries with a tech focus and will officially launch the 2023 Vogue Codes program of events.

VOGUE CODES SUMMIT – June 24, Carriageworks

The eighth annual Vogue Codes Summit presents a series of forward-thinking keynotes, Q&A’s and in-conversation sessions packed with practical tips from leading entrepreneurial women who are bettering the world. Hear from international and Australian speakers who are driving change in the technology industry along with founders of successful start-up companies.

VOGUE CODES CAMPUS – August 02, UTS

Vogue Codes Campus will present thought-provoking panels led by women at the top of their fields, engaging in and exploring the topics of financial literacy and modern financial wellbeing, women in STEM, the world in 2023 and medical advances into the future. Campus invites students to explore career opportunities they might have never heard of, and connect them with some of the most influential names in technology, fashion and business.

VOGUE CODES IN CONVERSATION BREAKFAST SERIES PRESENTED BY AUDI – August 09 – 17

The Vogue Codes in Conversation Breakfast events presented by Audi Australia recognises women who drive progress in their fields. Held in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast and Perth this year, the live Q&A events with special guests will all feature an opportunity for guests to engage with speakers and connect over breakfast.

VOGUE CODES FUTURE INNOVATORS PRESENTED BY OPTUS

Geared towards young innovators looking to make an impact in tech, Vogue Australia has partnered with Optus to bring one lucky winner’s start-up concept to life in a wider, ongoing effort to recognise and celebrate the next generation of Australian tech innovators.