Vodka Cruiser Launches New Streetwear Store

You love to drink it, now you can rep it like never before. Vodka Cruiser, is launching its own streetwear range and e-commerce store, Cruiser Couture.

With their signature bright colours and fruity flavours, Vodka Cruisers has been one of Australia’s favourite ready-to-drink vodka drinks for the past two decades – and the new Cruiser merchandise embodies the drink’s same bold, fun feel.

Cruiser Couture represents the brand’s first permanent foray into the world of fashion after previous one-offs were quickly snapped up by Cruiser fans. The core range of Cruiser Couture’s ‘look book’ incorporates wardrobe essentials such as tees and bucket hats – so you can kick back and sip on your favourite Cruiser in style. Beanies, swimwear and other seasonal items are also part of the range, ensuring you can wear the perfect Cruiser Couture fit during rain, hail or shine.

The collection extends beyond just ready-to-wear into bar fridges, eskies, mobile phone cases and more. Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift, the extensive collection has you covered.

To commemorate the occasion, Vodka Cruiser has designed two limited-edition Australian-made hoodies – with one inspired by a varsity jumper and the other a tribute to one of our most popular flavours, Juicy Watermelon. Both will be available to purchase until sold out.

Cruiser Couture was launched at a bottle-o drive-through by transforming it into a makeshift catwalk, as models flaunted the new range to show off the effortless style now available to all.

“Cruiser Couture is more than just great quality merch, it represents the fun, confident lifestyle the Vodka Cruiser brand has become synonymous with amongst young Australians,” said Vodka Cruiser brand manager, Georgina Chao.

“We are all about loads of flavour and bold colour, so naturally our merch isn’t couture, but we’re here to show everyone can be a fashion icon. And who’s to say a denim jacket embroidered with Cruisers can’t be couture?”

“We love how loyal Cruiser fans are. When they wanted to be able to shop Cruiser merch 365 days a year, we knew we had to make it happen. The limited-time-only drops we’ve done previously always go off, but Cruiser Couture is officially here to stay. And we will keep looking for ways to keep the range fresh and exciting.”

“We can’t wait to see people wearing the collection out and about this summer, at their end of year celebrations, festivals and more. Maybe even matching with their fave Cruiser drink in hand.”

Owned by Asahi Beverages, Vodka Cruiser was established in 2000 using premium triple distilled vodka and sweet, fruit-inspired flavours as its core offerings. The range extends to include Vodka Cruiser Double, Vodka Cruiser Sugar Free and Vodka Cruiser Cocktails.

The Cruiser Couture merchandise range can be purchased online.