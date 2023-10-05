Vodka Cruiser Launches New Streetwear Store

Vodka Cruiser Launches New Streetwear Store
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    You love to drink it, now you can rep it like never before. Vodka Cruiser, is launching its own streetwear range and e-commerce store, Cruiser Couture.

    With their signature bright colours and fruity flavours, Vodka Cruisers has been one of Australia’s favourite ready-to-drink vodka drinks for the past two decades – and the new Cruiser merchandise embodies the drink’s same bold, fun feel.

    Cruiser Couture represents the brand’s first permanent foray into the world of fashion after previous one-offs were quickly snapped up by Cruiser fans. The core range of Cruiser Couture’s ‘look book’ incorporates wardrobe essentials such as tees and bucket hats – so you can kick back and sip on your favourite Cruiser in style. Beanies, swimwear and other seasonal items are also part of the range, ensuring you can wear the perfect Cruiser Couture fit during rain, hail or shine.

    The collection extends beyond just ready-to-wear into bar fridges, eskies, mobile phone cases and more. Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift, the extensive collection has you covered.

    To commemorate the occasion, Vodka Cruiser has designed two limited-edition Australian-made hoodies – with one inspired by a varsity jumper and the other a tribute to one of our most popular flavours, Juicy Watermelon. Both will be available to purchase until sold out.

    Cruiser Couture was launched at a bottle-o drive-through by transforming it into a makeshift catwalk, as models flaunted the new range to show off the effortless style now available to all.

    “Cruiser Couture is more than just great quality merch, it represents the fun, confident lifestyle the Vodka Cruiser brand has become synonymous with amongst young Australians,” said Vodka Cruiser brand manager, Georgina Chao.

    “We are all about loads of flavour and bold colour, so naturally our merch isn’t couture, but we’re here to show everyone can be a fashion icon. And who’s to say a denim jacket embroidered with Cruisers can’t be couture?”

    “We love how loyal Cruiser fans are. When they wanted to be able to shop Cruiser merch 365 days a year, we knew we had to make it happen. The limited-time-only drops we’ve done previously always go off, but Cruiser Couture is officially here to stay. And we will keep looking for ways to keep the range fresh and exciting.”

    “We can’t wait to see people wearing the collection out and about this summer, at their end of year celebrations, festivals and more. Maybe even matching with their fave Cruiser drink in hand.”

    Owned by Asahi Beverages, Vodka Cruiser was established in 2000 using premium triple distilled vodka and sweet, fruit-inspired flavours as its core offerings. The range extends to include Vodka Cruiser Double, Vodka Cruiser Sugar Free and Vodka Cruiser Cocktails.

    The Cruiser Couture merchandise range can be purchased online.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race Australia Is BACK
    • Media

    Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race Australia Is BACK

    The Amazing Race Australia returned to TV last night with a slew of celebrities taking part. This season sees 11 celebrities race across the globe with their loved ones in the hope of winning a whopping $100,000. In the first episode, they took on the bustling streets of New Delhi. The show launched to 486,000 […]

    Specsavers Audiology Launches New “Blah Blah” Platform
    • Marketing

    Specsavers Audiology Launches New “Blah Blah” Platform

    Rolling out nationally from Oct 1 across TV, BVOD, radio, outdoor and digital, Specsavers launches a new creative platform for Audiology services. Highlighting the importance of cutting through the ‘blah’, hard of hearing Aussies can now hear better with the latest affordable technology, available at Specsavers. The platform launches with a 30-second ad set in […]

    Meta Rolls Out Generative AI Features For Ad Creatives
    • Technology

    Meta Rolls Out Generative AI Features For Ad Creatives

    Meta has begun to roll out generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in Meta’s Ads Manager, with a global rollout set to be complete by next year. The new features – Background Generation, Image Expansion, and Text Variations – will add to the AI-powered experiences and tools we continue to build for businesses. Background Generation: […]

    Venture Below The Surface With Penfolds New Oceanic Thematic
    • Marketing

    Venture Below The Surface With Penfolds New Oceanic Thematic

    Penfolds is delving into the world of deep-sea exploration with the launch of its second global thematic – ‘Venture Beyond 2023’. This undiscovered territory opens a new world of playful experiences and immersive activations, designed to engage and ignite the imagination of luxury consumers around the world. Penfolds chief marketing officer, Kristy Keyte said: “We […]

    Should Have Gone To Audiology! Specsavers Launches Audio Campaign
    • Media

    Should Have Gone To Audiology! Specsavers Launches Audio Campaign

    Rolling out nationally from Oct 1 across TV, BVOD, radio, outdoor and digital, Specsavers launches a new creative platform for Audiology services. Highlighting the importance of cutting through the ‘blah’, hard-of-hearing Aussies can now hear better with the latest affordable technology, available at Specsavers. The platform launches with a 30-second ad set in a busy […]

    Brisbane Unites In Community Event To Support First Nations People Via Publicis
    • Marketing

    Brisbane Unites In Community Event To Support First Nations People Via Publicis

    Brisbane’s diverse multicultural community will come together in solidarity with its First Nations people as part of a unique community event in Brisbane this Saturday, October 7. An initiative of not-for-profit Reconciliation Queensland, the event is receiving widespread support from across the city’s vibrant multicultural communities, along with support from organisations Queensland Community Alliance, Quandamooka […]

    Image lead story Canva Announces New AI Design Tools As It Announces $2.7b In Annual Revenue
    • Technology

    Canva Announces New AI Design Tools As It Announces $2.7b In Annual Revenue

    Aussie design platform Canva has launched Magic Studio, a comprehensive AI-design platform designed to create compelling content quickly, as well as fast-track first drafts and automate mundane tasks. Magic Studio has several key functions including Magic Switch which instantly converts designs into a range of formats with one click. For example, a presentation can be […]

    London, England, United Kingdom - October 4, 2013: A man dressed as Spiderman leans against a lantern in the street at Camden Town during a resting break. His job is to pose with children to be photographed in exchange for a tip. Camden Town is a very crowded area and Spiderman is one of the most popular fiction superheroe coming from american culture.
    • Marketing

    Sony Interactive Entertainment Debuts New Spot For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

    To celebrate the launch of the PlayStation 5 video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sony Interactive Entertainment is proud to debut its new cinematic spot for Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, will face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other […]

    TikTok Unveils Its House Of Music Discovery As Part Of The SXSW Sydney
    • Marketing

    TikTok Unveils Its House Of Music Discovery As Part Of The SXSW Sydney

    Get ready for TikTok’s For You Page to come to life as TikTok Australia announces its House of Music Discovery at the inaugural SXSW Sydney. Enter into a world of music discovery and rediscovery as TikTok Australia takes over the eccentric cultural hub, Pleasures Playhouse, on Wednesday, 18 October. TikTok’s House of Music Discovery will […]

    Shift 20 Initiative Launches Campaign For People With Visual Disabilities Via Special
    • Media

    Shift 20 Initiative Launches Campaign For People With Visual Disabilities Via Special

    As part of the Shift 20 Initiative, Special and JCDecaux, unveiled an Out-of-Home braille campaign for AAMI, designed to empower individuals with low vision or blindness who read braille. The Shift 20 Initiative, which launched last week, is a coalition of leading brands together with the Dylan Alcott Foundation, focused on increasing disability representation, inclusion […]

    All-Star Women Inspire At Marie Claire Power Talks
    • Marketing

    All-Star Women Inspire At Marie Claire Power Talks

    Are Media’s Marie Claire, hosted a sold-out Power Talks event at Machine Hall in Sydney last night, starring five powerhouse women talking about their inspirational journeys and the concept of power. Headlining the evening were queen of comedy Celeste Barber, Australian acting phenomenon and advocate Chloé Hayden, leading professor and “Yes” vote campaigner Megan Davis, […]

    QMS’ City Of Sydney Network Celebrates 1st Birthday
    • Media

    QMS’ City Of Sydney Network Celebrates 1st Birthday

    QMS is celebrating the first anniversary of its City of Sydney digital street furniture network this month with the announcement of a series of new and innovative product and activation opportunities. Considered the jewel in the crown of Australia’s out of home industry, in just 12 months the network now spans more than 700 panels […]

    “A No Vote Means No Progress!” Clems Unveils Next Instalment For The Yes23 Campaign
    • Campaigns

    “A No Vote Means No Progress!” Clems Unveils Next Instalment For The Yes23 Campaign

    Clemenger BBDO has followed up its official campaign launch work for the Yes vote in the Voice Referendum with a powerful integrated campaign of national TV, press, OOH, radio, digital and social media for Yes23. The campaign sends a strong message to all Australians and highlights indisputable facts that are acknowledged by the Australian people […]

    The Australian Parliament House, the meeting place of the Parliament of Australia at twilight,, night. Capital Hill, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia
    • Marketing

    Omnicom Media Group Australia Deepens Partnership With The T!LT Agency in Canberra

    Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMGA) has announced today that it has deepened its strategic partnership with The T!LT Agency in Canberra. As part of this alliance, T!LT’s existing clients and team members will closely collaborate with the OMD Australia community, and have leverage to the breadth of capabilities across OMGA. The T!LT Agency was founded […]

    Seven Reveals SXSW House And Speaker Line-up
    • Media

    Seven Reveals SXSW House And Speaker Line-up

    Located in the heart of the SXSW Sydney precinct in Sydney’s Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour, Seven House will host a packed program of unmissable speakers, workshops and experiences set to ignite conversations and change the way the industry thinks about audience connection and content. From 16 to 20 October, the Seven House will invite advertisers, agencies and brands to experience […]

    Spotify Challenges Audible With Launch Of Premium Audiobooks
    • Media

    Spotify Challenges Audible With Launch Of Premium Audiobooks

    Spotify is entering the audiobook market with the launch of Premium Audiobooks –  a catalogue of 150,000 audiobooks now available for up to 15 hours of listening per month. Launching first in Australia and the UK, the introduction of Premium Audiobooks shows Spotify‘s evolution as a platform. Last month it also launched an AI-powered DJ feature […]

    The Woolmark Company Calls Time On Misleading Product Names
    • Marketing

    The Woolmark Company Calls Time On Misleading Product Names

    The Woolmark Company launches new ‘Filter by Fabric’ initiative to end confusion surrounding misleading and ambiguous product descriptions, urging all fashion brands, retailers, publishers and content creators to commit to clear, honest product names that accurately communicate fabric composition. The campaign also encourages consumers to ‘Filter by Fabric’ when shopping, focusing on the fabric’s impact […]

    Deakin University Launches New Sustainability Campaign Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN
    • Marketing

    Deakin University Launches New Sustainability Campaign Via SICKDOGWOLFMAN

    Partnering with Melbourne independent, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, Deakin University has launched a new sustainability campaign, ‘Let’s Keep Earth Wonderful’, to remind us of the small, beautiful, things about everyday life on planet Earth that we often take for granted, but are unquestionably worth protecting and sustaining. Boiling oceans, melting ice caps, impending doom, for years now, messaging […]

    BETC Paris Reimagines Boring Corporate Stock Images For Office Design Firm Morning
    • Campaigns

    BETC Paris Reimagines Boring Corporate Stock Images For Office Design Firm Morning

    Sad offices, fake smiles, lack of diversity … It was time to challenge visual representations of corporate offices on stock images websites. Morning and its ad agency BETC Paris unveiled the “Alternative Stock Images” campaign. Since its launch, Morning has reinvented corporate offices with beautiful office settings designed with collaborators in mind. But there was […]

    Nearly Half Of Aussies Say There Aren’t Enough Live Music Venues
    • Media

    Nearly Half Of Aussies Say There Aren’t Enough Live Music Venues

    Almost half of Australians believe they are under-serviced when it comes to live music venues in their local area, new data has revealed, and they also have views on the services and facilities that need addressing. The data, released as part of the first annual Australian Live Music Census, was commissioned by Cedar Mill Group in order to understand […]