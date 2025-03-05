VMO Launches Programmatic Social Campaign Outdoor Amplifier Tool

VMO has launched a market-first programmatic outdoor solution, Social Journeys, enabling brands to seamlessly amplify their existing social media campaigns across VMO’s extensive outdoor network and formats.

VMO’s network spans Australia and New Zealand and consists of over 10,000 screens in 2,000 locations within shopping centres, petro and convenience, health and wellness clubs and office towers.

Social Journeys is underpinned by programmatic audience targeting enabling advertisers to precisely connect with audiences on the path to purchase and within VMO’s environments, reducing campaign wastage.

VMO has partnered with Nova, a leading creative automation company, to enable brands to adapt their existing social campaign creative for VMO’s screen network, eliminating the need for additional artwork development.

Brands can also develop cross-platform partnerships between VMO and sister brand, Val Morgan Digital’s publications The Latch, POPSUGAR, BuzzFeed, Tasty, LADbible and SPORTbible to extend digital campaigns into relevant VMO environments, to drive further reach and increase overall campaign performance.

Sabarish Chirakkal, director of programmatic at VMO commented on launching Social Journeys, “We have consistently challenged conventions and redefined the possibilities of programmatic outdoor, and with Social Journeys, we take another bold step forward in doing outdoor differently.

“We’re enabling brands to extend their social campaigns to connect with consumers in impactful ways, blending data-driven insights, dynamic storytelling, and real-world engagement to create truly immersive and meaningful outdoor experiences,” he added.

Gavin Merwood, GM – APAC of Nova added “At Nova, we lead the Social Display and video category, enabling brands to run their top-performing social ads across the open web. We’ve launched the industry’s first scalable creative automation solution for Connected TV. This marks our first global collaboration in DOOH, and we’re excited to partner with VMO, a leader in programmatic digital outdoor in Australia and New Zealand to help advertisers seamlessly activate their social campaigns into the physical world.”