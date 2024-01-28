VMO And Fitness & Lifestyle Group Renew Partnership

VMO and Fitness & Lifestyle Group (FLG), APAC’s leading health & wellness group, have today announced the renewal of their partnership, which will see VMO continue representing media within Fitness First, Goodlife Health Clubs and ZAP Fitness across Australia.

The renewed contract will see VMO and Fitness Lifestyle Group commit to a multi-year agreement across 97 Goodlife Health Clubs, 50 Fitness First and 87 ZAP Fitness gyms, as the sole Outdoor media partner.

Fitness and Lifestyle Group CEO and managing director, Greg Oliver said he was delighted to extend the partnership with VMO.

“VMO is the market leader in the health and wellness media space, known for their quality network and innovative brand solutions. Extending our partnership with them was an obvious and strategic decision, and we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with this premier outdoor provider, where they will continue representing media across Fitness First, Goodlife Health Clubs, and Zap Fitness in Australia”.

As part of the agreement, VMO will invest further CAPEX into 131 clubs across the group to deliver an additional 1600 new TV screens pre-configured for programmatic advertising.

The new TV screens will be available to advertisers in the coming months.

Anthony Deeble, chief commercial officer of The HOYTS Group and VMO said he was thrilled to renew the partnership with the team at FLGand to see VMO continue to be the leader of health and wellness media in Australia.

“We’re thrilled to sign another multi-year term with the team at FLG to continue as the Outdoor partner across Goodlife, Fitness First and ZAP Fitness in Australia, affirming our commitment to own the health and wellness media space. We’re also dedicated to the expansion and ongoing development of our assets within clubs, with an additional 1600 TV screens to be activated in the coming months”.

“We’re excited to continue giving advertisers the opportunity to be present amongst high-value audiences with positive mindsets –a proven contributor to brand growth. We’re equally as passionate about creating meaningful connections and delivering new and unique opportunities for brands, and memorable brand experiences for members within these clubs,” said Paul Butler, managing director of VMO.

VMO covers over 1,100 health and wellness clubs nationwide representing Australia’s leading health clubs.