VMLY&R Lures Merkle’s Johan Borg To Be Its Chief Growth Officer

VMLY&R has announced the appointment of Johan Borg (lead image) as chief growth officer across Australia and New Zealand.

Borg will lead the agency’s growth strategy across the region, streamlining the new business process, connecting future client partners with experts in the agency, as well as with industry stakeholders.

VMLY&R has recently expanded its capability beyond creative and technology with the integration of VMLY&R Commerce (formerly Geometry), and GTB, WPP’s Ford business, which brings with it, deep retail and commerce capabilities.

This has presented significant incremental opportunities for the agency to invest, building capabilities to suit client needs – especially in the area of technology.

Borg brings 14-plus years’ experience building transformative work in both creative and technology agencies including Ogilvy, Host, Soap, Isobar and Merkle.

On the appointment, VMLY&R AUNZ chief executive officer, Thomas Tearle said, “We are incredibly excited for Johan to join our business at a time when we have more to offer than ever before, and a ton of new business opportunities to manage.

“I’ve personally worked with Johan for several years and know he will bring so much to our team and clients. He is a joy to work with and has an exceptional track record of delivering growth. His tech experience further develops our CX offering following the recent appointment of Miles Cox to chief experience officer and at the same time, builds out our growth engine working with Charmaine Griffith, formerly of PWC.”

Borg is the first chief growth officer appointed since the VML and Y&R merger back in 2018.

Johan Borg commented, “VMLY&R’s fantastic ability to create Connected Brands was something that hit me in the heart instantly. I’m excited to be joining the agency at a time when experiences matters more than ever and for being given the opportunity to accelerate business growth for us and our clients.”