VML Wins Creative For Perth’s Cockburn Gateway & Belmont Forum Shopping Centres

Staff Writers
VML has landed new wins with Perth’s Cockburn Gateway and Belmont Forum shopping centres, both owned by Perron Group and managed by JLL WA.

As the Agency of Record, VML will work with the marketing team to develop a brand strategy and create a distinctive creative presence for both centres.

With both centres owned by WA’s Perron Group, the focus will be on developing communications and experiences that strengthen connections with local communities and visitors. This includes brand campaigns that
showcase each centre’s uniqueness, as well as developing creative content for seasonal and tactical campaigns.

Stacie Thomson, Portfolio Marketing Manager, JLL said “By crafting unique brand strategies and creative, we aim to deepen connections with our communities and deliver continued meaningful value for customers in the
trade areas for both Cockburn Gateway and Belmont Forum.”

Adam Kennedy, VML Brisbane and Perth Managing Director commented “We are excited to work with Cockburn Gateway and Belmont Forum to develop work that reflects the unique nuances of their communities. Our
goal is to deliver exceptional brand strategies that connect with each location’s local communities and support long-term growth.”

Staff Writers
