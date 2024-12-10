VML Goes Deep With ‘I Am A Submariner’ In Final Work For Defence Force Recruitment

VML has released its final work for ADF Careers, ‘I Am A Submariner’.

Last month it was announced that TBWA was locked and loaded to take on ADF Careers’ creative.

The spot reveals that submariners are ordinary individuals who choose to do the extraordinary.

As Australia expands its submarine capability, including introducing nuclear-powered submarines, the Navy seeks ambitious individuals ready for this unique challenge. This work aims to build a greater understanding of the role and generate interest in submariner careers, often overlooked because of their classified nature and misunderstood lifestyle.

“Submariners are the silent protectors of Australia, operating cutting-edge technology and gathering intelligence on classified missions, all while remaining undetected” said Commodore Jan Wiltshire, director general Defence Force Recruiting.

“This advert reveals the human side of the submariner story, showcasing the purpose, pride, and adventure that define this career.”

The creative places real submariners front and centre, revealing their incredible abilities, skills, and operations performed onboard a submarine.

VML’s creative director James Wills commented: “Submariners are everyday people. You walk past them at the shops and sit next to them at cafes, but you’d never suspect they carry out secret missions all over the world. That was the disconnect we needed to solve. By peeling the curtain back on this career, ‘I Am a Submariner’ reveals that everyday people are trained to do incredible

things.”

“In this final major initiative of our six-year partnership with the ADF, we’re honoured to have contributed to inspiring the next generation of recruits for the Navy’s future submarine capability,” said Thomas Tearle, CEO of VML AUNZ.

‘I am a Submariner’ will run across OOH, SVOD, social media, and digital, accompanied by a robust presence on the ADF Careers website.

