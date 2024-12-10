VML Goes Deep With ‘I Am A Submariner’ In Final Work For Defence Force Recruitment

VML has released its final work for ADF Careers, ‘I Am A Submariner’.
Last month it was announced that TBWA was locked and loaded to take on ADF Careers’ creative.
The spot reveals that submariners are ordinary individuals who choose to do the extraordinary.
As Australia expands its submarine capability, including introducing nuclear-powered submarines, the Navy seeks ambitious individuals ready for this unique challenge. This work aims to build a greater understanding of the role and generate interest in submariner careers, often overlooked because of their classified nature and misunderstood lifestyle.
“Submariners are the silent protectors of Australia, operating cutting-edge technology and gathering intelligence on classified missions, all while remaining undetected” said Commodore Jan Wiltshire, director general Defence Force Recruiting.
“This advert reveals the human side of the submariner story, showcasing the purpose, pride, and adventure that define this career.”
The creative places real submariners front and centre, revealing their incredible abilities, skills, and operations performed onboard a submarine.
VML’s creative director James Wills commented: “Submariners are everyday people. You walk past them at the shops and sit next to them at cafes, but you’d never suspect they carry out secret missions all over the world. That was the disconnect we needed to solve. By peeling the curtain back on this career, ‘I Am a Submariner’ reveals that everyday people are trained to do incredible
things.”
“In this final major initiative of our six-year partnership with the ADF, we’re honoured to have contributed to inspiring the next generation of recruits for the Navy’s future submarine capability,” said Thomas Tearle, CEO of VML AUNZ.
‘I am a Submariner’ will run across OOH, SVOD, social media, and digital, accompanied by a robust presence on the ADF Careers website.
Credits
Agency: VML
Executive Creative Director: Rich Williams
Creative Director: James Wills
Copywriter: Charlie Dejean
Art Director: Andrew Bao
Executive Producer: Rachel Rider
Lead Producer: Sarah Jane Sands
Chief Strategy Officer: Alison Tilling
Managing Director: Sarah Bailey
Managing Partner: Vanessa Tout
Group Account Director: Rhys Thomas
Senior Account Director: Sarah Latremoille
Senior Account Manager: Jess Osrin
Designer: Lewis Barnes
Lead Editor: Aleksandar Janev
Motion Art Director: Mitch Clark
Production: VML
Director: Stefan José
Director of Photography: Don Buppapirak
Composer: Dmitri Golovko @ DG Music
Colourist: Matt Fezz
Sound Engineer: Liam Annert
Sound House: Rumble Studios
Client: Defence Force Recruiting
Director General Defence Force Recruiting: Commodore Jan Wiltshire
Director Military Recruiting: Group Captain Chris Ellison
Deputy Director Recruiting Attraction: Wing Commander Fiona Van Der Snoek
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction: Lieutenant Renee Clarke/Lieutenant Maxwell Stein
General Manager, Marketing: Fiona Boughton
National Marketing Manager: Zerlina Burns
Navy Brand Lead: Sonia Drew
Navy Marketing Officer: Shirley Stracchi
Social Media Lead: Inci Omay
Social Media Officer: Hannah Little
National Digital, CX & Social Media Manager: Marc Unger
Media: Universal McCann