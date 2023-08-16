Visa Converts Outdoor Advertising Into Fannouncements To Support The Matilda’s

Visa Converts Outdoor Advertising Into Fannouncements To Support The Matilda’s
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Visa is repurposing its digital outdoor advertising spots to fans so they can share their support and love ahead of the semi-final game.

    On Wednesday night at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, history will be written as Australia plays against England in a semi-final clash.

    The nation is getting behind the Australian talent like never before, with the quarter final against France seeing the highest viewership figures since Cathy Freeman’s 400m run.

    As a Worldwide FIFA Women’s Football Partner and proud supporter of women’s football for more than 15 years, and as part of their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign, Visa is launching a new initiative to ensure that Australians can showcase their support in a unique way.

    Introducing: Fannouncements

    Launching on 16th August, the new outdoor initiative sees Visa repurposing its digital outdoor advertising spots to fans so they can share their support ahead of the semi-final game.

    Visa’s head of marketing for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Natalie Lockwood said: “As a long-term partner of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, we are blown away by the impact Australia’s performance is having here at home. From jerseys to social media posts, we’re seeing fans sharing their support and momentum continuing to build. As our nation is captivated by football fever we’re handing over our outdoor advertising space to the public, so fans can have their words of encouragement displayed across the country, and make this moment of national pride even more special.”

    With the help of publisher Pedestrian, fans will be able to submit messages of support and well wishes for Australia which will then be selected to appear on the digital outdoor advertising screens. There will be over 250 out of home spots across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, with new messages being published every 10 minutes.

    Fannouncements follows Visa’s integrated campaign ‘Behind Every Number, There’s a Story’, which was launched across Australia and New Zealand in July to celebrate its 20 year support of women in sports and fifth consecutive sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The ‘Behind every Number, There’s a Story’ digital and Out of Home (OOH) campaign has been celebrating the stories behind Team Visa athletes and world-renowned footballers, Australian player Ellie Carpenter and New Zealand’s Claudia Bunge.

