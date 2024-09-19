Virgin Australia Named A Rising Innovative Brand In Kantar’s Outstanding Innovation Awards 2024

Virgin Australia has been acknowledged as one of three ‘Rising Innovative Brands’ and the only Australian brand to win an award among nine in total in the 2024 Kantar Global Innovation Awards. Global analysis of Kantar BrandZ data since 2022 identified all these winners as the brands reinventing themselves in imaginative and exciting ways, and what they have in common is an ability to stretch in new directions while maintaining an authentic presence.

“We’re showcasing the brands that have demonstrated the vision and boldness necessary to step into new space, and Virgin Australia is proudly flying the Aussie flag for their response to 2020’s pandemic-induced aviation industry challenges,” said Kantar Australia head of innovation Nikki Davey.

“It had to completely re-imagine its business strategy and a revitalised customer value proposition. This move was accompanied by new sustainability measures and a commitment to reach net zero by 2050. The change of direction was reinforced through inspired creative content, emphasising the promise of ‘exceptional experiences at great value”.

“The renewed sense of purpose brought authenticity to Virgin Australia’s marketing, allowing it to strike an emotive chord with the public,” said Davey. “Their new brand campaign ‘Bring on Wonderful’, focusing on the airline’s staff, highlighted its customer service and ambition to ‘bring joy to your journey’ evidenced through campaigns like the ‘Middle Seat Lottery’.”

“Importantly, the changes helped the brand find new space in meeting demand for domestic and short haul travel following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Davey. “Virgin Australia’s penetration and Future Power score are now both resurgent following post-pandemic dips. This turnaround vindicates the brand’s courage in rebuilding its strategy, and its commitment to innovation continues to be seen in new offers such as baggage tracking, rebooking tool and plans to allow pets in the cabin”.

“These efforts are clearly getting consumer attention. Kantar data shows the airline is increasingly seen as gaining importance, shaking things up, and fitting well into people’s lives”.

Kantar Australia Head of Customer Experience Maree Taylor said that, “after coming through the pandemic, Virgin Australia redefined what great customer experience meant for their brand, focusing their efforts on solving known pain points for their guests”.

“It’s exciting to see the ongoing evolution of this brand and their continued focus on delivering meaningful experiences”.

Kantar’s second annual Global Innovation Awards benchmark Kantar BrandZ and Kantar Worldpanel global data as well as assessment by Kantar’s innovation experts using three important criteria: Being Meaningfully Different, Demonstrating Innovative Behaviours and Sustained Business Impact. Sales data (where available) and Kantar BrandZ scores, including Demand Power, Future Power, and Pricing Power, were assessed to assess the impact of innovation on business results. The analysis was supplemented with a wide range of publicly available information sources. Learn more about the 2024 Kantar Global Innovation Awards.