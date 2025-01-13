Vinyl Group Secures Exclusive Licensing & Representation Agreement With Refinery29 For ANZ Markets

Vinyl Group has announced an exclusive licensing and representation agreement with Refinery29, a leading global women-focused lifestyle media brand. This partnership marks Vinyl Group’s long-awaited entry into the women’s lifestyle category, further diversifying its media revenues and aligning with its strategic vision of expanding into complementary markets.

The agreement marks a return of Refinery29 to the ANZ market with a revived local edition under the stewardship of Vinyl Group and includes representation of ANZ inventory across Refinery29’s international sites. Refinery29 is renowned for its compelling and culturally relevant content on fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle, empowering women and underrepresented audiences globally. Refinery29 is owned by Sundial Media Group, a vertically integrated media, technology and experiential company that also includes Essence Ventures; ESSENCE, including Girls United and Naturally Curly; AFROPUNK; Beautycon; Essence Studios; ESSENCE Festival of Culture; and SOKO MRK.

A local Editor and editorial team will be established to ensure the creation of premium original content that reflects the unique perspectives of local audiences while maintaining Refinery29’s voice and editorial standards. The return of Refinery29 ensures the brand remains a vital platform for meaningful storytelling and cultural connection in the region.

Key terms of the agreement include a multi-year deal, with an option to extend for an additional term upon meeting minimum performance guarantees.

“This partnership with Refinery29 opens an exciting new chapter for Vinyl Group. Refinery29’s unique and powerful voice in the women’s lifestyle space is a perfect addition to our portfolio. It diversifies our media revenues while staying true to our strategy of leveraging internationally recognised brands to drive local engagement. We are proud to bring Refinery29 to ANZ audiences and look forward to delivering strong results for both parties,” said Vinyl Group CEO Josh Simons.

“Refinery29 has long been an important voice for women and underrepresented communities, championing stories that spark meaningful conversations and drive cultural change. At Vinyl Group, we are thrilled to continue its legacy in Australia, providing a platform that resonates deeply with a diverse and engaged audience. For our advertising partners, this represents an exciting opportunity to connect with an influential demographic that values authenticity and innovation,” said Batoul Peters, head of partnerships for Vinyl Group-owned The Brag Media.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue Refinery29’s commitment to building empowering experiences and content for the ANZ audience. There is a need for smart, irreverent and bold conversations that empower women today. We look forward to sharing the success of Refinery29’s centres of excellence across content, intelligence, experiential and talent partnerships to drive commercial growth with Vinyl Group,” said Refinery29’s chief revenue officer, Ashley Meade.