Viking Announced As Gold Sponsor Of 2024 Saxo Scandinavian Film Festival

Viking has announced it will be a gold sponsor of the 2024 Saxo Scandinavian Film Festival presented by Palace Cinemas via Val Morgan Cinema.

The festival, now in its 10th year, showcases the best Nordic contemporary cinema from international film festivals including Göteborg, Cannes and Berlin.

The sponsorship provides Viking with the opportunity to connect with an artistically rich and engaged audience through opening night events and cinema advertising in seven major Australian cities this winter, the organisers.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of the Scandinavian Film Festival and help bring these award-winning films from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland to cinema screens across Australia,” Viking’s ANZ Managing Director, Michelle Black, said.

“Viking’s Norwegian heritage and tradition of exploration and discovery is a perfect complement to the festival’s cultural platform.”

Scandinavian Film Festival Director, Elysia Zeccola, commented, “We are excited to welcome Viking as a Gold sponsor in 2024 to support the delivery of Scandinavian cinematic excellence across Australia. We look forward to welcoming Viking guests to our program in the coming months.”

Director of strategy and marketing at Val Morgan Cinema, Paul MacGregor, added, “Palace Cinemas Film Festivals provide a uniquely valuable opportunity for brands to target engaged, high value audiences.

“The partnership between Viking and the Scandinavian Film Festival is a prime example of how these tailored opportunities unlock exceptional brand alignment. We’re thrilled to see this collaboration between Viking and the Scandinavian Film Festival come to life across Palace Cinemas in late July.”

From 17 July to 18 August 2024, sponsorship of the month-long Nordic program of cinema will provide Viking the opportunity to host and reward loyal guests and travel partners in seven cities.

