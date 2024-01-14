Victoria Is “Every Bit Different” In New Campaign From Visit Victoria

Visit Victoria has launched a A new global campaign creating an innovative platform that positions Victoria as an exciting and must-do travel destination.

Victoria Tourism Industry Council CEO, Felicia Mariani, said introducing the campaign as the Australian Open 2024 throws open its doors to the world was the perfect way to showcase the excitement and energy that is part of Victoria’s DNA and the role of our enviable major events calendar that makes our state truly unique in Australia.

“In recent times, destination marketing has simply become ‘more of the same’ with regions across the country and around the world all looking to attract us with their beautiful beaches, sunshine, blue waters, and pristine hinterland. Finding a point of difference that can really make a destination pop and inspire consumers has become increasingly elusive,” Mariani said.

“This new campaign for Victoria has landed on the perfect recipe, stretching the boundaries to illustrate why our state is ’Every Bit Different’ and lifting the lid on what sets Victoria apart in a stream of sameness in destination marketing”.

Every Bit Different brings both metro Melbourne and the regions together under a single unifying brand and will promote regional Victoria in key interstate markets, something that has not occurred for nearly a decade.

This new campaign will air for the first time today during the Australian Open 2024 broadcast, maximising one of the biggest sporting events in the world and an outstanding demonstration of Victoria’s extraordinary major events calendar.

“Over the past decade, regional Victoria has largely been marketed to Victorians, encouraging them to travel in their own backyard. While this has been a sound strategy for activating the low-hanging fruit, regional Victoria has missed out on the increased overnight expenditure that comes with interstate visitation. That all changes from today,” said Mariani.

“Most importantly, the industry is thrilled to see that this new campaign delivers a destination brand that is distinct from the Victorian State Government brand identity, providing a platform that industry can embrace and use in their own marketing efforts”.

“We have not had a distinct destination brand for the tourism industry in Victoria since 2015. Having the platforms of Victoria – Every Bit Different and Melbourne – Every Bit Different, means tourism operators across the state now have the ability to connect with these campaigns in a meaningful way and leverage the activity through their own marketing efforts”.

“The industry looks forward to working in partnership with Visit Victoria as together we illustrate

to the world why we are just that EVERY BIT DIFFERENT”.