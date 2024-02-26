Veridooh Teams Up With Howatson + Company For World-First Independent Verification Solution

Award-winning Adtech company Veridooh has partnered with Howatson + Company to provide its world-first independent verification solution.

The new feature, SmartCreative technology, independently collects all the data needed to verify out-of-home (OOH) campaigns, providing more than 400 metrics on campaign delivery in a simple dashboard function.

This increase in transparency means advertisers have the comfort of confidence in their OOH investments, encouraging them to spend more in the sector to help OOH grow for all stakeholders.

Veridooh’s new world-first solution is available to all Howtson + Company clients, allowing them to track, measure, and verify 100 per cent of campaigns across all formats, including, including digital, programmatic, and physical inspection.

Veridooh has verified a number of campaigns for Howatson + Company clients, including UNSW and Temple & Webster.

“We are pumped to work with them to provide their clients with the ability to track, measure, and verify 100 per cent of their campaigns, helping supercharge their OOH investment,” said Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed.




