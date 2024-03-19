Veridooh Snatches Prashand Menon From ScentreGroup

Out-of-home OOH) and digital media leader Prashand Menon (lead image) has joined OOH ad tech company Veridooh as group business director within NSW and QLD.

Menon joins Veridooh from his most recent role as ScentreGroup’s group business director and brings with him more than 10 years of experience in Australian media.

Previously, he held positions at both Seven West Media and News Corp in their group sales teams.

Veridooh is a Sydney-based adtech company that independently tracks, measures, and verifies the performance of out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaigns

Menon will be reporting to ANZ Agency and partnerships director Jordan Scott, and will take on responsibility for growing relationships with new and existing clients as they look to maximize the value of their OOH investments.

“It’s a big year for Veridooh. We’re expanding both nationally and internationally, with some amazing new products coming down the line. We have big ambitions, and we’re going to need brilliant ANZ media experts like Prash to achieve them”, said Mo Moubayed, Veridooh co-founder.