Veridooh Partners With Place Exchange Supporting Independent Verification For Programmatic DOOH

Award-winning adtech company Veridooh has announced a partnership with Place Exchange, a global Programmatic OOH Supply-Side-Platform (SSP). Through this partnership, Veridooh’s world-first SmartCreative verification technology is now available for all programmatic OOH buyers leveraging Place Exchange’s SSP across the world.

Veridooh enables brands, media owners and agencies to independently track and verify the delivery of programmatic DOOH campaigns in close to real time. Unlike other verification services, Veridooh uses independently-collected campaign data through its patented SmartCreative technology to verify against campaign impression goals and targeting conditions.

This gives brands and agencies greater insight into how campaigns are delivering against individual campaign goals and targeting criteria.

The announcement comes on the heels of a new survey from the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPPA), which revealed that Independent Verification is considered by US Omnichannel advertisers to be the number one Measurement/Attribution capability that will drive future growth in DOOH.

“Brands and Media Agencies are demanding true independent verification as standard on their programmatic out of home campaigns, just as they would expect from every other channel they invest in,” said Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed.

“It’s clear that Place Exchange shares our vision for a more automated, trusted and effective channel: in order to meaningfully grow OOH, we need to be able to give advertisers the confidence that their campaigns are delivering as planned. Place Exchange is leading from the front in driving programmatic DOOH innovation, which is why this partnership is so important. By bringing together Place Exchange’s programmatic DOOH SSP and Veridooh’s world-leading independent verification technology, we are answering advertiser demand for a more automated, trusted and effective OOH media buying experience”.

“Place Exchange was founded with a belief in the power of programmatic to deliver results for brands and publishers and a commitment to transparency. Ensuring advertisers have full visibility and confidence that their campaigns are delivering as planned is an important part of this. We’re excited to support Veridooh’s added layer of independent transparency to help advertisers to optimise their OOH investment and grow their brands with confidence,” said Place Exchange CEO Ari Buchalter.

