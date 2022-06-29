Veridooh Launches Independent Verification For Programmatic DOOH Advertising

Adtech startup Veridooh has launched an independent verification solution for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) as the company continues its rapid growth.

The Sydney-based startup, which recently raised $5m in venture capital funds, has partnered with global DOOH software provider Vistar Media to roll out the offering.

Under the partnership, Veridooh’s industry-leading SmartCreative verification solution is available to buyers leveraging the Vistar Media demand-side platform. This opens the door for advertisers to use Veridooh’s platform to independently track the performance of their programmatic DOOH campaigns.

Paving the way for new industry standards, the solution reports on impressions, the key currency for programmatic media, and gives advertisers and media agencies access to other key metrics, such as panel location, environment, and plays, as well as the ability to review targets set for campaigns.

Veridooh’s recently appointed group business director Tom Drinkwater will help drive programmatic partnerships as the business’ programmatic lead. Drinkwater joined Veridooh in February from Scroll Media where he worked closely on programmatic sales.

Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed said: “Our SmartCreative technology was custom-built for the out-of-home industry with all formats, including programmatic, in mind from day one.”

“This partnership ensures we fulfill our goal of providing independent verification for all out-of-home advertising.

“Programmatic DOOH is increasingly becoming an important part of advertisers’ media strategy, combining out-of-home’s impact with digital’s efficiency and metrics. By providing third-party verification, advertisers can have confidence that their investment is being delivered as planned, encouraging further ad spend in the sector.”

Veridooh’s programmatic solution with Vistar Media has already been successfully trialled by IPG’s Matterkind. It comes as programmatic DOOH continues to grow. Almost one quarter of Australian agencies traded digital out-of-home inventory programmatically for the first time during 2020 despite the challenges placed on the sector by the pandemic, according to an IAB report. A further 10% of agencies increased their programmatic investment during the same period.

Vistar Media’s demand-side platform and supply-side platform allow buyers and sellers to easily transact on DOOH inventory. Vistar Media covers more than 14,300 screens across Australia and New Zealand, and more than 450,000 screens around the world.

Ben Baker, Vistar Media managing director, APAC said: “Programmatic out-of-home is going through an exciting period of growth, particularly now that we’re moving past the pressures of the pandemic.”

“Providing advertisers with independent verification can help keep this momentum going so we’re pleased to be partnering with Veridooh to offer their programmatic verification solution to clients.”

Veridooh, which has partnered with media agencies including Omnicom Media Group, GroupM, and IPG Mediabrands to verify their DOOH campaigns, recently announced a $5 million capital raise, the first external funding for the company. The business is using the funding to expand into new markets and invest in its suite of products.