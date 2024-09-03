Verian Group Announces WPP’s Gavin Bain As CEO For APAC Region

Verian Group, the global research, behaviour change and communications advisory business for government and the public realm, has announced the appointment of Gavin Bain, formerly CEO of Wunderman Thompson Australia, as its CEO for the APAC region. Gavin will also join the Global Executive of Verian.

Verian, formerly known as Kantar Public prior to its divestment from Kantar, has been in strong growth in the region since it became an independent purpose-based business in 2022. With nine offices across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, it is known for its expertise in integrated policy development, gold standard evidence and deep citizen engagement, together with groundbreaking work in behavioural insight to support government strategic communications.

Able to work end to end across the policy cycle, recent work includes the Stop it at the Start! campaign on gender-based violence for the Australian Federal Government, developing social cohesion policy in Singapore for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and research on youth relationships in New Zealand for the Ministry of Social Development. Known as a pioneer in digital and deliberative techniques, Verian provides prescient insights to support clients in anticipating the next wave of social change. Verian is also an appointed partner to the Queensland State Government in preparation for the Brisbane Olympic Games.

“From the first conversation, everything about the next stage of growth for Verian grabbed me. The combination of the skill set of the APAC team, and purpose of the business, with the passion for innovation and impact made this an opportunity I did not want to miss. I am delighted to be joining Verian at this time, both to lead APAC and to join the business’s international leadership team,” said Bain.

“I was so delighted when Gavin accepted our offer to join us for the next stage of our journey for Verian in APAC. We were looking for someone who shares our focus on the transformative impact of technology on society and on public policy. Gavin brings deep expertise in communications, digital and customer transformation, along with being well known for his people-based leadership style. We are very excited to start the next stage of our journey,” said Dr Michelle Harrison, Global CEO of Verian.