Venetian Media Group Announces Leadership Appointments

Venetian Media Group (VMG) has announced the promotion of Sean McCaull to chief experience officer and the appointment of Olivier Starck as chief product and solution officer. These strategic leadership changes are designed to enhance client and employee experiences while driving innovation across VMG’s diverse range of brands.

In his new role as chief experience officer, McCaull will oversee both the client experience and the internal experience of VMG’s staff across its various brands, including Revolution360, Yakkazoo, Aspire Sports Management, Captive Vision Outdoor, Frontier Media, Sillyfish, and Digital Native.

McCaull will focus on experience development, performance management, and technological innovation to ensure that VMG’s agencies deliver exceptional value, experiences, and results for its people and clients.

McCaull has been part of the VMG family for eight years. He began his journey at Revolution360 as business manager, advancing to head of sales for NSW, and most recently serving as general manager of business operations for both Revolution360 and CVO.

“It has been an incredible experience to witness and contribute to VMG’s growth over the years. I am deeply grateful for the trust the Fishwick family has placed in me, and I am honoured to join the leadership team in this new capacity,” said McCaull.

“Sean has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to both our clients and our team. His new role as CXO is crucial to ensuring that VMG continues to deliver outstanding experiences and support across all our agencies,” said VMG CEO, Michael Fishwick.

Olivier Starck was appointed as chief product and solution officer. In this role, Olivier will be responsible for driving the development of innovative, results-driven products and solutions that deliver value and effectiveness within each of VMG’s specialised agencies.

“I’m excited to combine my commercial, consultative, and creative skills to help our agencies build solutions that truly resonate with our clients. There are so many opportunities at hand, and I’m eager to support our teams in seizing them,” said Starck.

“Olivier’s expertise in building solutions that drive client success is a perfect fit for VMG as we continue to innovate and expand our model. Olivier’s and Sean’s roles are vital in providing our agencies the support they need to thrive in a new era of business and marketing,” added Fishwick.

These leadership changes are effective immediately.