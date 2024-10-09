Vale Tony White: A True Giant of Advertising Leaves A Lasting Legacy

Tony White, a towering figure in Australian advertising and the driving force behind one of Melbourne’s most successful agencies has passed away, leaving behind a profound legacy that transformed the industry and inspired generations of creatives.

From humble beginnings at Claude Mooney in 1957 to founding the renowned Thomson White & Partners, Tony’s career spanned decades of bold ideas, daring campaigns, and industry-defining moments.

Tony’s influence on the Australian advertising landscape is indelible. At just 24, he launched his first agency, Anthony White, armed only with sharp instincts and a single client. Over the next few decades, his agency evolved into Thomson White & Partners, one of the largest in the country. His impressive client list included household names such as Mazda, AAMI, Cadbury, Snooze, and BP. Tony’s unconventional methods—from fabricating awards to cheeky client pitches—left an unforgettable mark on the industry.

In the mid-80s, Tony sold a 49% stake in his agency to Clemenger, only to buy it back three years later, showcasing his unyielding belief in maintaining creative control. He later sold the agency to FCB Group in the early 90s, marking another pivotal milestone. Even after his retirement, Tony’s influence remained strong, particularly through his philanthropic efforts, including co-founding the Open Family Foundation with Father Bob McGuire to help homeless youth in Melbourne.

Tony wasn’t just known for his business acumen—he was revered for the vibrant, often unpredictable culture he fostered at Thomson White & Partners. Pam Kaplan, a former colleague, recalled: “Thomson White wasn’t just an ad agency; it was a circus of creative chaos, with Tony as the ringleader. He was the most unbusinesslike person to ever run a business so successfully. Our culture was once compared to Luna Park, and that was all Tony—outrageous, unpredictable, but always brilliant”.

Tony’s fierce protection of the creative process and his dynamic personality made him a beloved figure. His partner, Stephen Fisher, remembered: “From day one, Tony was larger than life—a truly handsome, dynamic man and the best business tap dancer in advertising. He never interfered creatively but always supported us. I’ll never forget the time a water pistol fight escalated, and Tony sprinted through the agency wearing only his underpants and socks, dousing me with a plunger of water. That’s the man he was—fearless and fun, but deeply loyal”.

Young talent also flourished under Tony’s guidance. Grant Rutherford fondly recalled: “Tony stopped the room and said, ‘Saw the pitch, you should learn how to fucking draw!’ Cue laughter. Young and stupid, I shot back, ‘When you learn how to fucking walk!’ The room went silent—Tony was famously pigeon-toed. Ages later, he started laughing and said, ‘I like the boy.’ Needless to say, I loved him.”

For others, like Tom McFarlane, working at Thomson White was a life-changing experience: “After years of laughs, lunches, and lots of beers, I finally had a couple of campaigns that got noticed. When I got an offer from Masius, I asked Tony to have a beer with me. He looked me square in the eye and said, ‘If you don’t take that fucking job, I’ll sack you.’ He knew it was the right move, and of course, he was right.”

Tony’s emphasis on teamwork over individual success shaped the culture at Thomson White & Partners. Christine Weller, one of his team members, shared: “Tony had every right to start his sentences with ‘I’—he was a visionary, a great entrepreneur, and a genius communicator. But he always reminded us that it was the ‘we’ that made great things happen. Today, we salute and thank him.”

Andrew Skinner, another long-time colleague, echoed this sentiment: “Tony shaped who I am today more than anyone else. He wasn’t just selling ads—he was selling relationships.”

Beyond advertising, Tony’s philanthropic efforts were just as remarkable. His co-founding of the Open Family Foundation with Father Bob McGuire was a cause close to his heart, focusing on helping homeless kids off the streets of St. Kilda. He also served as the director of the Moomba Festival for 12 years, breathing new life into one of Melbourne’s most beloved cultural events. His influence extended to entertainment, working with the late Harold Mitchell to save *Hey Hey It’s Saturday* in the late 80s.

Harold Mitchell once said, “Tony White is as key a part of Australian media history as anyone. A true giant of advertising.”

Tony’s retirement marked the end of an era, but his influence continued through his family and the next generation of creativity. In 2021, he inspired his youngest sons, Ant and Jack, to carry on the family legacy by starting their own agency, Sunday Gravy, which embodies the boldness and ambition that Tony championed throughout his career.

Tony is survived by his wife of 50 years, Leonie, his children, and 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom continue to be a testament to his lasting impact. His legacy will live on through them and through the countless lives he touched in the advertising world and beyond.