Vale Jack Vaughan: “Uncompromising In His Pursuit Of Great Communications”

The Australian advertising industry has lost one of its great after Jack Vaughan passed away in Sydney over the weekend.

Vaughan was the first to be elected to the AWARD Hall of Fame in the late 80s. His work was also awarded at Cannes, Clio, The One Show, AWARD and Caxton.

He was national and executive creative director at agencies including The Campaign Palace , Young & Rubicam and George Patterson Bates.

He co-founded Principals Independent Brand Counsel, which offered strategic and creative services. He later became a creative outsource with Jack Vaughan Creative Services.

“I had the good fortune to work with Jack in the days when Agencies were truly full service,” Graham Webster, CEO of Enth Degree, told B&T.

“As Chairman of Y&R in the early 90s, Jack was uncompromising in his pursuit of great communications.

“This extended beyond the creative product. Jack recognised that Media could contribute to the creative process and ensured that the media strategy was as valued in the Agency as the ads themselves.

“I was lucky to work with Jack again when he started Principals, where he continued to embrace the value of the media product.

“He was also a friend.

“And while it is some years since we sat down to share a good Chardonnay (and there were many, many of those occasions) we stayed in touch.

“My heartfelt commiserations to his life partner Marilyn and son Tyson”.

Vaughan is survived by his wife Marilyn and son Tyson.