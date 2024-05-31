Vale Australian Radio Legend Bob Rogers

The nation’s longest-serving disc jockey, who only retired four years ago, passed away this week, aged 97.

DJ Bob Rogers, who had a career in broadcasting for 78 years, died at his Mosman home on Wednesday morning.

Rogers, who has held several roles in radio including music and talkback radio, is revered as a national treasure.

He began his career as a panel operator for Melbourne station 3XY (now Magic 1278) in 1942 and has worked for stations in Sydney, Brisbane and Hobart.

Rogers became famous for introducing the Top 40 show on 2UE in the late 1950s and accompanied the Beatles on their 1964 world tour, becoming known as the ‘fifth Beatle’.

More recently he has been the morning presenter at 2UE, 2GB and 2CH, and even hosted a variety TV show, The Bob Rogers Show, on Channel Seven for five years.

The popular radio icon infamously had a run with 2UE rival John Laws in the late noughties, and finally hung up his mic in 2020.

Rogers received a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2010 and an induction into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2002.

Industry leaders paid homage to Rogers’ career.

“Bob was the true definition of a radio star – working at some of the biggest commercial stations in Australia, he did everything from music, Top 40, talkback, entertainment, and racing,” said Commercial Radio Australia CEO Jo Dick.

“Bob joined Sydney radio station 2CH in 1995 and was on-air until he retired at the age of 93 in 2020 – an incredible achievement.

“We remain in awe of his extraordinary contribution to Australian commercial radio. He leaves a unique legacy, which lives on in the memories and hearts of his listeners, peers and colleagues.”

Derryn Hinch, a long-term friend, described Rogers as a “true legend” and “icon”

“I grew up listening to him from across the ditch in New Zealand. He was a one-of-a-kind talent,” Hinch said.

“Words like legend and icon are tossed around too much these days, but in the case of Bob Rogers they really apply.”

Former 2UE presenter Mike Carlton said on X: “I grew up listening to ‘Robert B on 2UE’ (and) was thrilled to shake his hand when I was a teenager. A lovely man, too. He was one of the radio greats and they don’t make ‘em like that any more,”