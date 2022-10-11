Val Morgan & POPSUGAR Host Empowering Event For Women In Tech

Val Morgan and POPSUGAR continued the UNSTOPPABLE series, to launch the UNSTOPPABLE-in-Tech series yesterday.

Hosted by POPSUGAR publisher, Amanda Bardas, the event featured inspirational speakers and future leaders in a tech panel hosted by Sunita Gloster.

The event came to life because while tech jobs represent some of the highest-paying positions, less than 30 per cent of the industry is made up of women.

The lack of equality is driven by several factors, including the lack of role models, industry perceptions of the industry, support within higher education, plus workplace support and issues.

Kate Pounder, the CEO of the Tech Council of Australia, gave an insightful keynote speech where she discussed the importance of representation in tech and dug into how powerful and exciting the technology space is.

Naturally, Gloster was in her element when hosting the incredible panel, which featured:

  • Charlotte Anderson, Talent Attraction Lead at Canva

Anderson leads Talent Attraction at Canva, which includes everything from Talent Brand and Inclusion Recruiting, to Talent Programs and Recruitment for Good. In a nutshell, her team helps empower Canva to hire talented and diverse people who build amazing product, loved the world over.

  • Nicole Liu, Founder of Kin Fertility

Liu is the founder of Kin Fertility, a healthcare company on a mission to empower women to take control of their reproductive health, from contraception to postpartum.

Kin is revolutionising women’s health in Australia, launching Australia’s first online subscription service to the contraceptive pill, access to fertility hormone testing, and one of Australia’s top-rated Prenatal supplements.

  • Lana Hopkins, Co-Founder & CEO of some.place

A proven visionary, Hopkins is passionate about creating accessible experiences where tech and culture collide at the perfect time.

As a second-time consumer tech founder and CEO, Lana envisions a modern, approachable space as digital collectibles go from niche to mainstream. And, she strongly believes that the arrival of web3 isn’t in the future; it’s here and will be revolutionized by NFTs.

  • Sarah Neill – Founder & CEO of Mys Tyler

Neill is the Founder and CEO of the global feel-good fashion app Mys Tyler. As an advocate for body positivity, Sarah has empowered a 300,000+ community of women by creating a more inclusive and personalised fashion experience designed for everybody.

The women had meaningful and nuanced conversations about tech and how the industry can be more inclusive. But, I think the main takeaway was that women are killing it in tech and we need to create a space where more women feel comfortable and supported in the growing space.

