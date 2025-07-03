Spotlight On Sponsors: Polytec Clinches The Naming Rights To A Gosford Landmark

It’s been an epic week of sports and sports sponsorship news. The oldest and arguably most prestigious tennis competition, Wimbledon, is underway, the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia has begun and the NRLW season kicks off tonight with 12 teams for the first time in its history.

Overnight, world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka took to the grass court last night, demolishing her British counterpart Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the second round.

In the men’s competition, world number two Carlos Alcaraz also cruised to a second-round victory in straight sets. His opponent, Oliver Tarvet, ranked 733rd, didn’t have a wild card three weeks ago, but has since won the hearts of his home fans, due to his tenacious ability to trade blows with the world number two.

It was the second ever main draw Grand Slam match for the 21-year-old, which is quite a feat considering the Briton plays college tennis for the University of San Diego, and has no desire to go professional just yet.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

On the sidelines, the action is heating up as well.

This weeks Spotlight on Sponsors features polytec securing the naming rights to Central Coast Stadium, Coopers Brewery pouring themselves into the Kooyong Classic as the ongoing official event partner and exclusive beer sponsor, New Balance announces they are creating bold new uniforms for all teams in both the men’s and women’s Big Bash Leagues, and Wattyl paints itself into the history books as the first major sponsor of the NRLW Bulldogs before the team runs out in its inaugural match.

Central Coast Stadium x Polytec

Central Coast Stadium has been renamed to Polytec Stadium after it was announced that the Australian decorative surfaces brand had secured the naming rights to the venue.

Under a long-term agreement, the Gosford landmark will now be known as Polytec Stadium, with the naming deal set to span up to 15 years. The move deepens Polytec’s ties to the region, following its existing sponsorship of the Central Coast Mariners.

The venue had previously been known as Industree Group Stadium since November 2023. The first major fixture under the new name will be the South Sydney Rabbitohs’ NRL clash against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday, July 26.

Owned by the locally founded Borg Group, Polytec is part of a major Australian manufacturing and property development business that employs nearly 3,000 people nationwide. Founded in 1989 by brothers Michael and John Borg, the business remains headquartered at Somersby on the Central Coast.

“Being part of this stadium through one of our most recognised brands is a meaningful way to give back to a region that’s been so important to our company’s success,” said John Borg, Borg Group managing director.

“We’re proud to support an iconic local venue and look forward to working with Central Coast Council to bring the best in sport and entertainment to the community.”

Located on the banks of Brisbane Water, Polytec Stadium is widely regarded as one of the most scenic sporting venues in the country.

Operated by VenuesLive on behalf of the Central Coast Council, the stadium hosts a wide range of professional and community events throughout the year. Venue manager Kath Casey described the new partnership as a positive step forward for the region.

“Polytec Stadium represents a new chapter of investment in the Central Coast,” she said.

“This partnership with the Borg Group will help us attract major events, grow tourism, and continue delivering outstanding experiences for fans and the broader community.”

Central Coast Council CEO David Farmer said the commitment from Polytec is a major boost for the local area.

“This is a great result for our community, bringing together a successful local business and one of our most important public venues,” he said.

“The investment will support ongoing activity at the stadium and benefit businesses right across the region.”

The stadium is preparing for a packed calendar, with over 40 events scheduled and more than 200,000 visitors expected through the gates in the next year.

Home to both the A-League Men’s and Women’s champion teams, the Central Coast Mariners, Polytec Stadium will also host regular-season NRL matches featuring the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs, along with NRLW fixtures.

Kooyoong Classic x Coopers Brewery

The Kooyong Classic has announced Coopers Brewery as an ongoing official event partner and exclusive beer sponsor for the tournament.

The announcement follows the naming of radio station 3AW as the tournament’s official media partner for the 2026 season.

As Australia’s largest independent family-owned brewery, Coopers’ partnership with this iconic Australian tennis event is a natural fit. This partnership celebrates a shared commitment to tradition, quality, and community spirit. Tournament attendees will be able to enjoy a curated selection of premium beverages from Coopers’ international portfolio from 2026 onwards, including:

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner: A crisp and refreshing premium pilsner with a smooth bitterness.

A crisp and refreshing premium pilsner with a smooth bitterness. Kronenbourg 1664: A refined French lager brewed with the “caviar of hops”, delivering a soft, crisp taste with delicate fruity and floral notes.

A refined French lager brewed with the “caviar of hops”, delivering a soft, crisp taste with delicate fruity and floral notes. Thatchers Gold Cider: A full-flavoured, refreshing dry cider made with real apples by four generations of cider makers from Somerset, UK.

Each brand will offer its own unique flavour, enhancing the premium spectator experience that the Australian tournament is known for.

Kooyong Classic tournament director Peter Johnston said the partnership marks a significant step forward in the event’s highly anticipated return.

“As a tournament that honours tradition while embracing innovation, we are proud to collaborate with Australia’s most iconic brewery to deliver a world-class beverage experience for our patrons.”

Michael Shearer, Coopers Brewery managing director, said that Coopers is thrilled to partner with one of Australia’s most beloved tennis events.

“Coopers has a long-standing tradition of supporting Australian sport and community events.”

“We’re thrilled to bring our exceptional portfolio of international beverages to tennis fans and to be part of the Kooyong Classic’s exciting new chapter.”

“Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Kronenbourg 1664 and Thatchers Gold Cider are all high-quality, great-tasting beverages and fit perfectly with the international flavour of the tournament.”

The Kooyong Classic remains a key lead-up event to the Australian Open, providing an exciting lineup of international tennis stars with an opportunity to fine-tune their game in optimal conditions. The long-awaited tournament will return to the historic Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne from January 13-15 2026.

Big Bash League x New Balance

The Big Bash League and New Balance are coming together this summer to deliver bold new playing kits for men’s and women’s T20 players.

The new playing kits for all eight Big Bash clubs will be unveiled in October and fans can also get amongst the excitement with an all-new range of training and supporter gear.

Crafted for performance and styled for presence, the Big Bash League and Women’s Big Bash League kits will reflect a commitment to creating positive change in communities through sport. The partnership will unite two brands that are synonymous with carving their own path, ensuring the world’s leading T20 players are empowered to express themselves in new and exciting ways while turning heads on and off the field.

The new playing kits will be worn for the first time on Sunday, November 9 when the WBBL season officially begins.

New Balance will be emblazoned on a BBL playing kit for the first time on Sunday, December 14 when the Perth Scorchers host Sydney Sixers at Optus Stadium in a blockbuster opening fixture.

A grand final rematch will also take place in the opening week of the BBL when the reigning Champion Hobart Hurricanes host the Sydney Thunder on December 16 at Ninja Stadium.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s general manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with New Balance for at least the next five Big Bash seasons.

“Like the Big Bash Leagues, New Balance does things differently, and we’re excited to see our clubs take things to the next level in new playing kits.

“Player connection and fan experience is at the heart of the Big Bash and our partnership with New Balance will play a key role in driving the next chapter of the league’s exciting story.”

New Balance Australia regional general manager, Dean Howard said: “At New Balance, our job is to aid athletes in their pursuit of excellence, whether that means helping professional athletes win medals, or propelling the community to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

“The Big Bash provides a platform for New Balance to play at the intersection of sporting culture whilst bringing an elevated, global brand experience to the sport.

“In close partnership with Belgravia Apparel, we are proud to partner with the Big Bash and look forward to seeing the partnership come to life for fans and players alike over the next five years.”

NRLW Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs x Wattyl Paint

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have announced Wattyl Paint as the inaugural major partner of the NRLW Jersey for the next two years, just before they make history tomorrow night, when they step onto Accor Stadium for the club’s inaugural NRLW match against Newcastle.

Initially joining the Club ahead of the 2025 season, emblazoned on the sleeves of the Bulldogs’ NRL jersey, Wattyl will now continue their legacy on the front and centre of the NRLW jersey.

In another major milestone, Wattyl have doubled down and will also be the official Women’s Female Pathways Partner from 2026 onward, further cementing its commitment to the Club.

To celebrate the historic announcement, Wattyl’s logo was appropriately spray-painted on the iconic hill at Belmore Sports Ground, the Club’s spiritual home.

“Having only established our partnership with Wattyl in October as the first sporting organisation in Australia to align with the brand, its decision to expand this commitment to include our women’s programme truly reflects their strategic investment in the Club’s long-term vision,” said Aaron Warburton, Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs CEO, Aaron Warburton.

“We’re incredibly privileged to create history as the inaugural major partner of the Bulldogs’ NRLW jersey,” said Matt Crossingham, Wattyl’s managing director.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to also support the next generation of Bulldogs as the Women’s Female Pathways Partner, and we cannot wait to see Wattyl front and centre throughout the NRLW side’s inaugural campaign.”