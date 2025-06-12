Spotlight On Sponsors: Fans Called Out On The Gold Coast To Break An 11 Year Record To Raise Awareness For Cancer

It’s been an epic week of sports and sports sponsorship news. The Socceroos booked a ticket to its sixth consecutive world cup, following a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia. The Australian football team could have gone into the match complacent knowing that as long as it avoided defeat by five or more goals, Australia would book a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Goalkeeper Matthew Ryan, who saved a penalty in the 85th minute to seal a one goal victory, personified the Socceroos spirit.

It is also the start of a big week in cricket. Stumps were cartwheeling on the hallowed turf of Lords overnight, as 14 Wickets fell on day one of the ICC World Test Championship between Australia and South Africa. Australia was all bowled out for 212, with Beau Webster top scoring with 72. Later in the evening the Aussie quicks came out firing, knocking over South Africa’s top order for 43, leaving the Proteas trailing by 169 runs with six wickets in hand.

Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater made his biggest call in his coaching career earlier this week, axing captain and half-back Daly Cherry Evans. The last time a captain got dropped mid State of Origin series was in 1996 when Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin left out Trevor ‘The Axe’ Gillmeister after QLD lost game one 14-6. Slater will be praying he doesn’t suffer the same fate as Vautin, whose team ended up getting swept 3-nil after swinging the axe on his captain.

And in America, both the NBA and NHL finals are underway. On the ice, the Florida Panthers cruised out to a 2-1 series lead with a five goal victory over Edmonton Oilers, and on the hardwood scores are all locked up at 0ne-a-piece between Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

This weeks Spotlight on Sponsors features a record breaking attempt by the Gold Coast Titans, who have partnered up with charity Canteen and The Lottery Office to raise awareness for young Australians affected by cancer, Melbourne Demons secure Melbourne born ISLA Vodka for official vodka partner, the Kooyong Classic returns to the court with new media partner 3AW and the Bulldogs went head-to-head with a V8 supercar in a game of tug of war.

Gold Coast Titans x Canteen & The Lottery Office

The stakes are high for Friday night Footy both on and off the field as Cbus Super Stadium transforms into a sea of bright bandannas, with Gold Coast Titans, The Lottery Office and charity Canteen calling on fans to help break a world record, and raise critical support for young people impacted by cancer.

During the Titans vs Sea Eagles match on Friday June 13, 10,000 specially designed bandannas will be handed out thanks to principal partner The Lottery Office. At half-time, the number of fans wearing bandannas at once will be captured by record measuring technology, Fancam. Taking a 360-degree snapshot at the time of the attempt, the incredible quality of the image will enable an accurate count of all bandannas present, as well as give participants a momento of the night, with the ability to spot themselves up close in the stadium crowd.

Currently the bandanna wearing-record to beat sits at 5,105 participants—with a raring Gold Coast community at the ready, the title could soon be in the hands of Titans fans.

Beyond bragging rights, the race for the record will spotlight the vital work of Canteen—a not-for-profit national charity supporting young Australians affected by cancer, whether it be their own diagnosis or that of a loved one.

For 40 years, Canteen has provided life-changing support and access to specialised counselling, tailored programs and peer connection to young Australians navigating the challenges of cancer. Their iconic fundraising and awareness day, ‘Bandanna Day’ will be held on Thursday 30 October this year.

Canteen’s incoming CEO Siona Hardy said the special record attempt would open the doors of support wider than ever before and form a powerful way to unite Aussies to get behind local young people doing it tough.

“This world record attempt is more than just a fun, bold challenge—it’s a powerful show of community,” said Hardy. “Whether it’s the Gold Coast Titans fans rallying together, our partners at The Lottery Office lending their support, or thousands of people proudly wearing bandannas in the stands, it all sends a strong message to young people impacted by cancer; you are not alone.

“Community and teamwork play a vital role in helping young people feel supported and seen, and we’re so proud to be part of this incredible moment of unity and hope—particularly in this, our 40th year, of supporting young people through cancer.

“We’re thrilled that the Gold Coast Titans and The Lottery Office are on our team!”

On the Gold Coast alone, Canteen has four programs coming up for 2025, most notably camp getaways that offer respite and peer connection to young people navigating their experience. Canteen also supports the doctors, nurses and social workers within the Youth Cancer Services at the Gold Coast University Hospital – ensuring young people with cancer get gold-standard age-appropriate care.

Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said the match was a chance to show the true spirit of the Gold Coast community, forming a measure of just how loud and proud the support can be.

“To be able to join with Canteen and The Lottery Office for this world record attempt is something we are excited to be a part of,” said Mitchell. “Cancer is something that affects almost everyone in our community in some way. We know that we will have players, staff, members and fans who are in some way dealing with their own cancer battle at the moment.

“While gaining the record will be a wonderful thing to celebrate, the real win for us in this initiative is being able to raise awareness of the wonderful work that Canteen does to support so many people in our community and across the country.

“We’re expecting a really big crowd to this match, and I can’t wait to see the half-time moment when the stadium is filled with bandannas and the crowd has a chance to be part of the history making moment.”

Principal Partner of the Titans and close collaborator of Canteen Australia, Gold-Coast based The Lottery Office, is proud to collaborate on making the upcoming world record attempt on June 13 a possibility. A recent $80,000 donation from the organisation has enabled Canteen to expand on-the-ground support services in Darwin. Its ongoing partnership continues to drive awareness across Australia, with sights now set on the Gold Coast community through this initiative.

The Lottery Office CEO Jaclyn Wood said Canteen is a cause close to the team’s hearts.

“As an Australian-owned and operated organisation, we believe giving back is the ultimate jackpot, and we are honoured to partner with Canteen and the Titans for this very important record attempt and what it means for youths locally,” said Wood.

“Together, we are raising awareness, building community, and showing young people that they’re not alone. Gold Coast, it’s your time to stand tall with your bandannas on, and show the world what real, record-breaking support looks like.”

Minister for Sport, Racing, and Olympic and Paralympic Games Tim Mander said it is great to see the community connecting through sport.

“Sport has the unique ability to bring people together, whether it’s through participating or supporting your local team,” he said.

“It’s great to see the power of the sporting community as they come together for an important cause and support their fellow Queenslanders, and I really encourage everyone to get behind this initiative.”

Similarly, the record they will attempt to break was also in aid of cancer charities. The most people wearing bandanas involved 5,105 participants and was achieved by Ladies Gaelic Football Association (Ireland), at Croke Park Stadium, in Dublin, Ireland, on 29 September 2013.

Melbourne Demons x ISLA Vodka

The Demons has paired up with an Australian premium spirit brand, welcoming ISLA Vodka to the red and blue for 2025.

The new collaboration will see the popular brand become the Official Vodka Partner of the club, with product to feature across the Demons’ match-day and event experiences.

Melbourne born, ISLA Vodka is made with Victorian-grown ingredients and distilled five times with pure natural spring water, delivering clean, smooth and uncompromising quality. ISLA Vodka co-owner Andrew Walsh spoke of his excitement, saying it brings together two organisations of proud local heritage and marks a new chapter in the brand’s journey.

“Partnering with Melbourne Football Club is a huge moment for ISLA,” Walsh said. “We’re a proudly Victorian brand, and teaming up with a club as iconic as the Demons reflects our shared values – passion, performance, and a commitment to quality. We look forward to cheering the team on this season and connecting with fans who, like us, value the very best.”

Melbourne Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kearon echoed the sentiment, with the partnership to deliver exciting benefits for Dees fans around the country.

“We’re pumped to welcome a local brand in ISLA to the Dees,” he said. “The team at ISLA are all about quality and excellence, and we’ve got some exciting plans in the works for the Demon faithful. We look forward to having the ISLA product as part of our game days and events, and working together to achieve great things.”

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Dees members can take 25 per cent every online order of ISLA Vodka, giving them opportunity to enjoy the award-winning product both in the stands and at home.

ISLA Vodka recently took home a Gold Medal at the 2024 Melbourne Royal Australian Distilled Spirits Awards.

Kooyong Classic x 3AW

The Kooyong Classic has announced radio station 3AW as the tournament’s official media partner for the 2026 season.

As a part of the partnership, 3AW will deliver exclusive live coverage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes insights from the Kooyong Classic, capturing the excitement of this iconic lead-up event to the Australian Open.

The Kooyong Classic is a professional tennis exhibition singles-only tournament, held annually in January, right before the Australian Open, at the Kooyong Stadium in Melbourne. The Australian Open warmup did not go ahead earlier this year, after the famous tournament was cancelled due to operational issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kooyong Classic (@kooyong_classic)

Tournament director Peter Johnston said that this new partnership marks a dynamic collaboration that brings the energy of the Kooyong Classic directly to listeners across Victoria and beyond.

“We are thrilled to welcome 3AW to the Kooyong Classic family,” he said. “3AW’s deep connection with Melbourne audiences makes them the ideal media partner as we elevate the tournament experience both on-site and on-air.”

Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club CEO Ian Robson said 3AW, like the Kooyong Classic, has been at the heart of the city’s entertainment landscape for decades.

“This new media partnership reflects the tournament’s commitment to bringing fans closer to the action,” said Robson.

3AW’s station manager Stephen Beers said the station is excited to join forces with one of Australia’s most beloved tennis events.

“The Kooyong Classic is synonymous with world-class tennis, and we’re delighted to be on board as the official media partner,” said Beers. “Broadcasting live from the Kooyong Classic will allow our listeners to feel part of the excitement and tradition that the event is known for.”

The Kooyong Classic remains a key lead-up event to the Australian Open, offering an exciting lineup of international tennis stars the opportunity to fine-tune their game in optimal conditions.

The long-awaited tournament will return to the historic Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne from 13-15 January 2026.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs x Redbull

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs unveiled in March that Red Bull became the Club’s official energy drink partner and supplier until at least the end of the 2026 season.

In its most recent collaboration, Australian motorsports racing driver Broc Feeney brought down his Redbull V8 supercar down to Campbelltown Sports Stadium to compete against both NRL and NRLW Bulldogs players in games of tug of war.

Its no secret to why the Dogs are on top of the NRL ladder with Villiame Kikau, Matt Burton joined by NRLW Bullodgs superstars Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa and Alexis Tauaneai defeating the 1335 kilogram V8 supercar. Not even 650 horsepower can hault the Bulldogs momentum this year!

Add in Tayla and Jacob Preston into the already winning line-up and the team of six pulled its way to victory quite easily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull Australia (@redbullau)

Since its beginnings in 1987, Red Bull has become an international brand known for its wide range of sporting events and teams across the globe, including football, motorsports, tennis, surfing, snowboarding and more.

CEO Aaron Warburton was thrilled to announce the industry leader as the Club’s official energy drink partner.

“Bringing an internationally recognised brand into the Bulldogs family unlocks exciting opportunities for us,” he said. “Red Bull’s energy and innovative spirit mirror our own, and together we’re set to elevate our game on and off the field.

“You’ll see their presence at both our NRL and NRLW matches, and we’re excited to collaborate on unique activations that will truly engage our supporters.”

Hahn x Total Sport & Entertainment

NBA Legends Luc Longley & Andrew Bogut On Basketball’s Boom & Why Hahn Is Pouring Itself Into Sporting Culture